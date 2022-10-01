ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

MLive.com

Michigan State desperate to fix running game with stats that are ‘really bad’

Two games into the season, Michigan State’s revamped rushing attack looked solid. Following the departure of All-American running back Kenneth Walker III and key offensive linemen, transfers Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard emerged as the leaders in the backfield. The Spartans were averaging 228.5 rushing yards per game and had seven touchdowns on the ground.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan football prediction, odds and spread

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan isn’t a top 25 matchup on Saturday’s NCAAF slate, there are still plenty of betting opportunities for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
RICHLAND, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western soccer clinches Interstate 8 title

The Western soccer team clinched the Interstate 8 title with a 3-0 win over Coldwater on Tuesday. Goals by Jeff Palmer and Wyatt Robinson in the first half, the latter off a corner kick from Roarke Watterson, but Western up 2-0 at the half. Wittaker Watterson made it 3-0 off...
JACKSON, MI

