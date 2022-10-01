Read full article on original website
Michigan State desperate to fix running game with stats that are ‘really bad’
Two games into the season, Michigan State’s revamped rushing attack looked solid. Following the departure of All-American running back Kenneth Walker III and key offensive linemen, transfers Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard emerged as the leaders in the backfield. The Spartans were averaging 228.5 rushing yards per game and had seven touchdowns on the ground.
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed remains positive while working through freak injury
EAST LANSING – Jayden Reed has been through a lot in football. The Michigan State wide receiver is in his fifth year of college, has played in stadiums across the nation and earned All-American honors. What Reed never considered was the possibility his season could be altered by a...
Jaden Mangham stepped in as a freshman starter on MSU’s defense. Now comes the big test
EAST LANSING –Jaden Mangham spent last fall as a four-star prospect and one of the highest-rated high school players in the state of Michigan. But the prediction one of his assistant coaches made for him midway through the fall still seemed bold. As Mangham practiced for Birmingham Groves and...
For Michigan State, chance to upset No. 3 Ohio State starts with belief
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State faced Ohio State last year, the Spartans were 9-1, ranked in the top 10 and controlled their own destiny in the hunt for a Big Ten title while also in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. As that was being mentioned...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Easy bus isn’t coming and a tremendous challenge
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has lost three in a row and the road ahead gets significantly tougher. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 27-13 defeat at Maryland last week and will host No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., ABC) in East Lasing.
Michigan State’s character being tested after three straight losses
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Michigan State players and coaches exited the visiting locker room at SECU Stadium on a dreary Saturday evening and boarded buses for the airport. They took another loss with them back to East Lansing. With a 27-13 defeat at Maryland, the Spartans have dropped three...
Michigan State could be biggest home underdog in decades on Saturday vs. OSU
Michigan State could be making history on Saturday, and not the type if wants to make. The Spartans on Sunday opened as 23-point underdogs for their Saturday home matchup against Ohio State, according to Circa Sports. · Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. According to Oddshark, Michigan State...
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan football prediction, odds and spread
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan isn’t a top 25 matchup on Saturday’s NCAAF slate, there are still plenty of betting opportunities for...
How Michigan State’s non-conference schedule went from tough to ‘insane’
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo didn’t set out to create the toughest non-conference schedule in recent memory for Michigan State in 2022-23. But through a late opponent switch and a late offer from one of the best programs in the country, that’s what he ended up with.
Here are the conference football standings in the Jackson area through Week 6
JACKSON -- Six weeks down, three to go in high school football for the 2022 regular season. In the conference races in the Jackson area, things are heating up.
Flint-area football teams trending upward, Power Rankings entering Week 7
FLINT – With Week 7 of the high school football season around the corner, we’ve got some Flint-area teams that are making a strong run heading toward the playoffs. Let’s take a look at five teams that are trending upward along with the Power Rankings. Durand. The...
Highlighting top performers, vote for Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – There were several standout performances by Ann Arbor-area athletes during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4. And MLive has gathered 12 athletes from the area for readers to choose between for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week poll. Readers will have unlimited voting until 11:59...
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
Jackson roundup: Western soccer clinches Interstate 8 title
The Western soccer team clinched the Interstate 8 title with a 3-0 win over Coldwater on Tuesday. Goals by Jeff Palmer and Wyatt Robinson in the first half, the latter off a corner kick from Roarke Watterson, but Western up 2-0 at the half. Wittaker Watterson made it 3-0 off...
Ann Arbor-area conference football standings after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – Multiple Ann Arbor-area football teams are in the midst of conference championship races with only a few weeks left in the season. See where those teams sit in the conference standings below.
Plymouth cross country star Sean Byrnes is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Pardon the pun, but cross country runs in the Brynes’ family blood. Sean Byrnes is the third Byrnes brother to go through the Plymouth cross country program, and like his older brothers Ethan (2018) and Patrick (2021), Sean Byrnes is accustomed to winning. Adding to his long list of...
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 6
JACKSON -- We are now through six weeks of the high school football season. There were a lot of impressive performances in those Week 6 games,
South Kent Community Expo to feature products, services from over 50 businesses, health screenings
KENTWOOD, MI - The city of Kentwood is encouraging the community to attend the sixth annual South Kent Community Expo that drew over 200 people last year. The free event is Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center, 255 48th St. SE. The...
