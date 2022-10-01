BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources. The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction. The decision to overturn the conviction came...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO