Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources. The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction. The decision to overturn the conviction came...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Bail denied for man accused of killing, dismembering father's body

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Carroll County man accused of murdering his father faced a judge on Tuesday. Ravi Pansuriya, 29, is being held without bail on first-degree murder charges. Warning: The details of this story are disturbing. In court, 11 News learned the crime spanned two scenes and included...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

3 teens charged in attempted armed carjacking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested and charged three 14-year-olds who are accused of an attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Maryland Ave. just before noon on Monday for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. Officials said that while a woman was walking from her parked 2019 Toyota Rav4, three teens wearing black ski masks approached her.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Person
Steve Kelly
Person
Sarah Koenig
Person
Marilyn Mosby
WUSA9

Teen assaulted, robbed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon in a Northwest, D.C. neighborhood. The teenage boy was walking on New Jersey Avenue, off of O Street NW near Dunbar High School around 4 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two suspects. The duo approached the teen near an alley.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

FBI Baltimore Division warns of hurricane-related fraud

BALTIMORE, MD—As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane lan begins, the FBI Baltimore Division is warning the public about the potential for hurricane-related fraud. Authorities say hurricane or natural disaster damage often provides opportunities for criminals to scam storm victims and those who are assisting victims with recovery.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Lee Family#Serial#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
Daily Voice

Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland

An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

