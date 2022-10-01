Read full article on original website
thelines.com
Timeline For Maryland Sportsbook Apps
SWARC has announced the deadline for sports betting applications as October 21, 2022. The commission will have 45 days to approve licenses once submitted. Before licenses are awarded, the Maryland Lottery will have to approve the internal controls for each operator. This entails the Maryland Lottery testing technologies and other operator qualifications.
thelines.com
FanDuel Pre-Live Promos Available In Ohio; Worth Up To $1100
Ohio residents can now register for FanDuel sportsbook and accept the new FanDuel Ohio promo. Locals can cash in on both the pre-live offer as well as the newcomer promotion that will run once the sportsbook is live. Fans can accept the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet as well as the $100 Free Bet for newcomers. This is double the promotion in celebration of the FanDuel Ohio launch coming Jan. 1.
thelines.com
MGC Announces Milestones For Sports Betting Launch
Lawmakers have worked consistently to launch Massachusetts online sports betting. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has issued an update on the current state of affairs, as they work towards scheduling a Mass. sportsbooks start date. The update also came with a Sports Wagering Milestones chart that showcases all the progress...
thelines.com
Is Esports Betting The Next Big Thing In New Jersey?
Lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to expand the available gambling offerings by adding esports betting lines. A new New Jersey esports bill presented by Sen. James Beach would allow online casinos to offer odds on esports events. Currently, the laws do allow for New Jersey sportsbooks to offer esports odds. This new bill would also see esports odds at online casinos.
