Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
BNSF crews making emergency repairs in downtown Spokane, delays expected
SPOKANE, Wash. - Railroad crews from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will begin emergency repairs to a railroad overpass that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane last month. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the work will impact traffic on I-90 for 10 days...
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open
LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
EB I-90 between US 195 interchange and Hamilton to close two lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some travel delays on I-90 heading eastbound. WSDOT says they will be closing the left two lanes of Eastbound I-90 between the US 195 interchange and Hamilton Street from Sunday to Wednesday. Over the next four days, crews will be doing maintenance work from 7 p.m to 5:30 a.m. WSDOT says to...
Spokane County Prosecutor's Office can now file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
Five people arrested for drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and noted a...
Spokane Police answering questions, addressing concerns at "Coffee with a Cop"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today there will be a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from 9...
Crews respond to fire near Spangle
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA
I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
Spokane Police Department K-9 Zues Heads Into Retirement After Final Shift Monday Night
SPOKANE - An illustrious career will come to an end Monday night. After seven years of service to the City of Spokane, K-9 Zues will work his last patrol shift Monday night before heading into retirement. Throughout his tenure, Zeus has helped officers locate nearly 400 suspects, according to the...
