ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

BNSF crews making emergency repairs in downtown Spokane, delays expected

SPOKANE, Wash. - Railroad crews from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will begin emergency repairs to a railroad overpass that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane last month. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the work will impact traffic on I-90 for 10 days...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane

In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#I 90
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested for drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and noted a...
COLBERT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire near Spangle

Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy