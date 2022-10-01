Read full article on original website
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H
Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega
– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
FREEDOMS/GCW 13th Anniversary Results From Tokyo (SPOILERS)
FREEDOMS held its 13th anniversary show last night at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which was co-promoted with GCW. The show was taped to air on SamuraiTV later this month. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Dragon Libre & Kamui def. Jun Masaoka & Rekka. * ERE (Dobunezumi Fukki &...
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Updated Lineup for NJPW Declaration of Power
– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for next week’s Declaration of Power show. The event will be held on Monday, October 10 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The card will be streamed live in Japanese and English on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:. *...
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
GCW War Ready Results 10.4.22: Tag Team Title Death Match, More
GCW’s latest show War Ready saw a host of death matches, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Drew Parker & Jimmy Lloyd. * Effy def. Kikutaro. * Death Match:...
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
WWE News: Bayley Offers Toxic Attraction A Tag Team Title Shot, New Cody Rhodes Merchandise, NXT Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on Toxic Attraction losing their chance at an NXT tag team title shot and suggested they could get another. While Bayley herself is not a champion, her group Damage CTRL does have the WWE Women’s tag team titles, held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland
Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:. *...
AEW Announcer Didn’t Think Tracy Williams’ Nickname Was Real
In a post on Twitter, referee Bryce Remsburg revealed he had to talk announcer Dasha Kuret into saying Tracy Williams’ nickname because she didn’t think it was real. Williams, a former ROH wrestler who appeared on last Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, goes by the nickname ‘Hot Sauce.’
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
In an interview with Variety, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how far the company has come in three years, heading into tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:. On how far the company has come: “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of ‘Dynamite’ now, and we’ve...
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
