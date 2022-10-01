Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
ashlandsource.com
AU a partner with Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium
ASHLAND – Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled “Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium,” is being led by Lorain County Community College.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
huroninsider.com
Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100
SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
ashlandsource.com
New Dollar General on Cottage Street to open this fall
ASHLAND — A new Dollar General store that is already under construction on Cottage Street is set to open this fall and bring 6-10 jobs with it, a spokesperson for Dollar General said. "Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
ashlandsource.com
Here's a guide to October's fall-themed events in Ashland
ASHLAND — Break out the flannels, boots and puffy vests — it’s fall. Well, technically, fall has been around since Sept. 22. But something about the month of October is synonymous with autumn.
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
ashlandsource.com
Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland
ASHLAND — For Steve Click, the Director of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness, mental health is all about bears and ducks. Click served 36 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol where he learned that first responders like simple concepts. So in his new role, when he travels the state talking about mental health for first responders, he uses the metaphor of bears and ducks.
ashlandsource.com
Where is your favorite Ashland County football team rated in the OHSAA computer rankings?
COLUMBUS -- It's that time of year when high school football teams begin looking toward the Ohio High School football computer ratings. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
richlandsource.com
‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates
MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
Medina kicks off Restaurant Week with special menus and deals
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time to try out that new Medina restaurant you’ve had your eye on. That’s because it’s Medina Restaurant Week, now through Oct. 15. Diners can explore the city’s eateries and take advantage of special menus and deals. “We promote small-town, independent...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
ashlandsource.com
Three-peat: Wooster edges Ashland to claim 3rd straight OCC girls tennis title
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio
Looking for things to do in Sandusky? We got you covered!. You are reading: Indoor activities in sandusky ohio | 13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio. Ohio tends to fly under the radar when people think of planning vacations. After all, what is there to do besides maybe attend a football game at THE Ohio State University? But in reality, there are many charming cities and towns scattered among the cornfields that are worth exploring. One of these is Sandusky.
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
Stark County voters weigh in on the impact the of the economy come November
Stark County voters weigh in on the impact the economy will have in making their November voting choices.
Comments / 0