ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
ASHLAND, OH
AU a partner with Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium

ASHLAND – Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled “Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium,” is being led by Lorain County Community College.
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100

SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
New Dollar General on Cottage Street to open this fall

ASHLAND — A new Dollar General store that is already under construction on Cottage Street is set to open this fall and bring 6-10 jobs with it, a spokesperson for Dollar General said. "Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is...
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland

ASHLAND — For Steve Click, the Director of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness, mental health is all about bears and ducks. Click served 36 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol where he learned that first responders like simple concepts. So in his new role, when he travels the state talking about mental health for first responders, he uses the metaphor of bears and ducks.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
morrowcountysentinel.com

Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
cohaitungchi.com

13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio

Looking for things to do in Sandusky? We got you covered!. You are reading: Indoor activities in sandusky ohio | 13 Unmissable Things to Do in Sandusky Ohio. Ohio tends to fly under the radar when people think of planning vacations. After all, what is there to do besides maybe attend a football game at THE Ohio State University? But in reality, there are many charming cities and towns scattered among the cornfields that are worth exploring. One of these is Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH

