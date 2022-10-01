Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- - With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work. Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his...
ABC7 Chicago
Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson wear stylish fits for NFL Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season continues Monday after a thrilling weekend, including a barn-burner between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The first London game of the season proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kickerWil Lutzhad made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.
NFL・
ABC7 Chicago
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL・
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk to miss beginning of season with left ankle sprain
CHICAGO --Blackhawksforward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday. The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks trim roster, assign prospect Lukas Reichel, 20, to AHL affiliate
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts...
ABC7 Chicago
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI -- - Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
ABC7 Chicago
Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1
CHICAGO -- - Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago...
ABC7 Chicago
Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday
LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI -- - Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101...
Comments / 0