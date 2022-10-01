ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
SEMINOLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Seminole, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs7.com

Active shooter apprehended in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
SEMINOLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
yourbasin.com

Midland mom and daughter followed

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Seminole Sentinel#St James Catholic Church#Seminole Memorial#Mexican#The Texas Rangers
KCBD

Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Teen burglar voluntarily returns items and apologizes

In a rare turn of events, a 16-year-old Hobbs male allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the home — but later returned those items and left a note apologizing for committing the crime. “I am the idiot that broke into your house, and I am so...
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property.  If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy