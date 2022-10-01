Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. According to a recent report, it takes MCSO almost two years to look into each internal misconduct investigation. City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It started a...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver killed on Loop 101 in north Valley, troopers say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver is dead after he crashed into an SUV near Peoria early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the driver, an 18-year-old man, was heading southbound near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and started driving the wrong way (headed northbound), At some point, he crashed his truck with the SUV. DPS says the wrong-way driver later died at the hospital while the SUV driver was seriously hurt.
KTAR.com
Driver detained after pedestrian killed while crossing Phoenix street
PHOENIX — A driver was detained after a pedestrian was killed while crossing a Phoenix street in a possible hit-and-run collision early Monday, authorities said. A man in his early 40s was found in the roadway near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
AZFamily
‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.
AZFamily
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Boyfriend testifies, detective describes victim’s mutilated body in Phoenix Canal Killer case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joseph Krakowiecki and Angela Brosso spent Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, doing and preparing to do the things they enjoyed most. The young couple picked up their mountain bikes from a bike shop, where they were being serviced. Brosso went on a bike ride in the evening while Krakowiecki baked a cake. The next day would be Brosso’s 22nd birthday, but she never made it back from the bike ride.
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
AZFamily
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
AZFamily
Man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound. "Zombie Hunter" Bryan Patrick...
AZFamily
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations
City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. It started a new pilot program and installed smart cameras at two busy intersections in downtown Phoenix. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police and...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist dead, two minors injured after two-vehicle crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Sunday night near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street in Goodyear. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both minors, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
AZFamily
City of Tempe crews repairing water main near McClintock and the U.S. 60
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. According to a recent report, it takes MCSO almost two years to look into each internal misconduct investigation. City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It started a...
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Police and prosecutors believe Angela Brosso crossed paths with Bryan Patrick Miller, alleging that he stabbed, sexually assaulted and decpaitated her. Inflation and your credit score amid rising inflation. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM...
Comments / 0