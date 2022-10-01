ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KRON4 News

Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
BUSINESS
Eater

Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local

However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds

SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
sftravel.com

Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool

Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Free samples return to Trader Joe's, customers rejoice

OAKLAND, Calif. - From the pre-pandemic days, Trader Joe's has started to bring back free samples at many of its stores. The popular TJ's tradition began making its return in recent days, as reported by excited customers on social media. : East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fleet Week a homecoming for one Blue Angels pilot

SAN FRANCISCO - Fleet Week is underway, and while the air shows are a few days away the Blue Angels are already in town. For one of those Blue Angels, it's a chance to perform before his home crowd. On Monday, the team got a great view of the area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

