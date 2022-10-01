Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Pain at the pump: Bay Area gas prices inch toward record highs
Gas prices continued their climb in California and across the Bay Area, closing in on record high prices hit back in June. According to the AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $6.38 on Monday. That's a spike of $0.58 from just one week ago. In...
Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Here's what experts say could be causing tech layoffs, how it could impact Bay Area economy
"They are seeing the writing on the wall." Tech companies of all sizes are looking to trim or cut some of their workforce.
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
Livermore mountain lion caught on camera in backyard Monday morning
(BCN) — Livermore police said there was a mountain lion in someone’s backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water. […]
Eater
Where to Watch (or Avoid) the Fleet Week Air Show Like a Local
However you feel about Fleet Week and the Blue Angels — as in, whether you consider it a thrilling, jaw-dropping spectacle or just a noise-filled, pain-in-the-ass event — the city of San Francisco is in it together, screeching planes and all. There are plenty of events that take place during Fleet Week, including ship tours and the Parade of Ships, but the acrobatics of the jets during the air show are what most people recall when the event is done. This year, the air show is happening Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m., with the Blue Angels soaring through the sky from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; there’s also a practice run scheduled for Thursday, October 6, sometime between 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
sftravel.com
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
Bay Area's next big quake could result from fault you've never heard of
Researchers at Stanford say a Silicon Valley fault line most people are unaware of could generate an earthquake as large as the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
KTVU FOX 2
Free samples return to Trader Joe's, customers rejoice
OAKLAND, Calif. - From the pre-pandemic days, Trader Joe's has started to bring back free samples at many of its stores. The popular TJ's tradition began making its return in recent days, as reported by excited customers on social media. : East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old...
KTVU FOX 2
Fleet Week a homecoming for one Blue Angels pilot
SAN FRANCISCO - Fleet Week is underway, and while the air shows are a few days away the Blue Angels are already in town. For one of those Blue Angels, it's a chance to perform before his home crowd. On Monday, the team got a great view of the area...
SF Fleet Week 2022: How to stream Blue Angels, schedule of events and more
Blue Angels, ship tours and more! Here's everything you need to know about SF Fleet Week:
