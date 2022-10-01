ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Oklahoma State
Z94

The Oklahoma Sooner Fan Base Is Split This Season

It was another tough weekend for Sooner Nation across the state. Fresh off an unexpected loss at home to Kansas State, OU could not regroup on the road in Fort Worth. TCU looked absolutely dominant, putting on a performance that might be OU's worst beating since Bedlam 2011. As history...
NORMAN, OK
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder

This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sonny Dykes
Brent Venables
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma State Fairgrounds sets date for new arena groundbreaking

The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds is building a new arena on its premises. “The project is currently out for bids with the opening of said bids scheduled for Wednesday, October 12,” Marketing Senior Vice President Scott Munz said. “It’s a waiting game now until the bids are opened, and a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

