FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Oklahoma QB critical of Sooners under Brent Venables: 'It is a failed season already'
Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has seen enough of Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables. He was critical of the Sooners coach on the Field of 12 Podcast Monday. Knight says the season is already a wash after losing to TCU last week and Kansas State before that. “You’re...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
The Oklahoma Sooner Fan Base Is Split This Season
It was another tough weekend for Sooner Nation across the state. Fresh off an unexpected loss at home to Kansas State, OU could not regroup on the road in Fort Worth. TCU looked absolutely dominant, putting on a performance that might be OU's worst beating since Bedlam 2011. As history...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder
This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
cowboystatedaily.com
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma State Fairgrounds sets date for new arena groundbreaking
The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds is building a new arena on its premises. “The project is currently out for bids with the opening of said bids scheduled for Wednesday, October 12,” Marketing Senior Vice President Scott Munz said. “It’s a waiting game now until the bids are opened, and a...
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
