1 injured in fire near Monroe Avenue, East 6th Street in KCMO

One person was injured in a fire near Monroe Avenue and East 6th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCMO Fire Department spokesperson reports a passerby called in the fire around 12:25 p.m. Saturday at 3536 E. 6th St.

The injured party was transported to an area hospital with minor burns and lower extremities injuries, which were sustained from jumping out of a window from the second story of the residence.

No others were located inside the residence.

KCFD says the home was known to be vacant.

