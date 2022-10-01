ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Executive producer of One October docuseries shares survival story

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skhzG_0iIEnQs400

A new docuseries about One October was released just a couple days ago. 11 Minutes tells the story of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history through the lens of the survivors.

An executive producer of the film, Ashley Hoff, is a survivor herself. She’s turning her pain into purpose by highlighting the good in humanity on that day.

Ashley and her husband were in town from Los Angeles celebrating their wedding anniversary at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. She will never forget when the first gunshots rang out- initially thinking they were fireworks.

“I turn around to take a picture and turn back to him and say, Oh, my gosh, isn't this show amazing? And I watched the person behind him sadly get shot,” Hoff said.

A harrowing night of survival ensued. While Ashley was running away, she had to kick off her cowboy boots.

“When 20,000 people dropped their beverages on the ground, it turned that cement into an ice skating rink,” she added.

Ashley didn’t even realize she broke her arm until they made it to a gas station in Barstow.

“Being a survivor of an event like this, it's not just about surviving 11 minutes. It's about surviving second one and every second of the rest of your life to follow. Being a survivor is a lifelong journey,” Hoff said.

Eight months after the shooting, Ashley received a catalog picturing thousands of personal items left behind by concert goers that night.

“If I recall right, 77 pages of shoes in that initial catalog, five pairs on each page. And there on 56 were those cowboy boots,” she said.

Ashley claimed her boots, and within months, an FBI agent arrived at her door to deliver them.

“And when I opened that box, it was the greatest wave of clarity I've ever had. I knew exactly why I couldn't stop thinking about them. They were the last piece of me that was in that field, and they got to come home. And additionally, although they are certainly responsible for my broken arm, they are a part of my life saving miracle,” Hoff said.

Ashley knew the hundreds of other shoes left behind on the festival grounds each had a story as well. She set out on a mission to tell as many of those stories as she could

“When days are dark, I remember bearing witness to some of the most incredible accounts of humanity, and I was really passionate about recording that history as this anniversary approaches,” Hoff said.

11 Minutes is what Ashley calls the hardest and most rewarding project she’s ever done.

It features Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers, country artists who were performing that night, and the victims and survivors who met terror with incredible bravery and compassion.

At the end of the final episode, 11 Minutes lists the names of the 58 along with the name of every person lost in a mass shooting in the United States since that night.

“For me, a big part of this was to inspire people through narrative to fight for change. I don't ever want to see another documentary who can spend six and a half minutes listing down names after America's largest mass shooting. I hope that this changes hearts. I hope that… I hope that it changes a lot,” Hoff said.

If you’re interested in watching the documentary, it’s streaming on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with estate of cinematographer killed on Rust set

Alec Baldwin and Rust Productions have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film. Matthew Hutchins, her widower, will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January next year, according to Deadline. The family of Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit on 15 February of this year following the cinematographer’s death on 21 October 2021. A prop gun held by Baldwin discharged after he was told by assistant director David Halls that the firearm was “cold”. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

King Charles III’s Coronation Reportedly Set for Next June

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on June 3 next year, it has been reported. While an official announcement has yet to be made, Bloomberg, citing government officials, reported that “plans are converging” on the first Saturday in June. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request from The Daily Beast for comment, however, given that June is a key ceremonial month for royal events, the date seems credible. Aged 74, Charles will be the oldest new British monarch ever. The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, and Camilla will be crowned queen alongside him. Charles automatically became king at the moment of his mother’s death, but the coronation is a ceremonial reinforcement and celebration of his new status.Read it at Bloomberg
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survival Story#Ice Skating Rink
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy