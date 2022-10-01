ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin orders Russia to take control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia to take control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – but Kyiv has urged Ukrainian workers there not to sign any documents handed to them by Russian occupiers. The Russian president ordered the Kremlin to take control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in one of the four regions in southern Ukraine that he recently annexed.“The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and should be operated under the supervision of our relevant agencies,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported quoting deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin.Russia’s nuclear power...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment

An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

