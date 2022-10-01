Read full article on original website
Iran's president tries to appease public anger as protests spread to schools
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic...
Ukraine news – live: Putin orders Russia to take control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia to take control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – but Kyiv has urged Ukrainian workers there not to sign any documents handed to them by Russian occupiers. The Russian president ordered the Kremlin to take control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in one of the four regions in southern Ukraine that he recently annexed.“The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and should be operated under the supervision of our relevant agencies,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported quoting deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin.Russia’s nuclear power...
Brazil's presidential election heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
SÃO PAULO, Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing former president, finished in first place Sunday in Brazil's presidential election, but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an Oct. 30 run-off. Despite preelection polls...
Around the world, protesters take to the streets in solidarity with Iranian women
Protesters have gathered in cities around the world in recent days in a show of solidarity with women in Iran. The gatherings are an echo of the protests that have erupted in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's so-called morality police.
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two...
The Syrian Cassette Archive, preserving a disappearing history
When Yamen Mekdad was a teenager in Damascus, Syria, there was one place he'd go almost every day: his friend's cassette shop. "So I'd just sit with him, hang out with him, smoke cigarettes and just listen to the new music," Mekdad tells All Things Considered. "Punk music, or like Gregorian ... so it was always a trip to explore the unknown for me."
North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies. It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range...
Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment
An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
A South Korea missile blows up in a drill and panics a nearby city
SEOUL, South Korea — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
