Clemson, SC

5-star, one of nation's top ranked QBs will be in The Valley tonight

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

A five-star prospect and one of the nation’s top-ranked quarterback prospects in the class of 2024 is set to return to Clemson Saturday night.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Jadyn Davis announced via social media Saturday morning that he will be in The Valley for tonight’s game against N.C. State at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Staidum.

This will be Davis’ first visit to Clemson since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and picked up the offer he had been waiting on.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Davis at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta at Carrollton High School, back on Sunday, April 3. It was then that Davis recapped his latest visit to Clemson, which took place on Saturday, March 12. It was his first time back on campus, since he was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Davis said, “just always talking to Coach (Brandon) Streeter. He didn’t leave my side one bit. I got to go there with my new high school head coach (Chad Grier). Me and D.J. (Uiagalelei) have a really good relationship, so seeing him again, just always building chemistry and connection with the guys and just building a relationship with the coaches.”

Dabo Swinney
