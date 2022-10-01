ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Red snapper season to reopen for 8 days in early October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.
WAFB

2023 Louisiana Economic outlook appears better than most thought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CEOs and business owners braced themselves for the worst on Tuesday at the Louisiana Economic Forecast event. Speaker Dr. Loren Scott, a local economist, wasted no time beating around the bush. “People should be prepared for a national recession. It’ll start probably in the first...
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Despite some extra clouds, another nice day underway across Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some clouds this afternoon, our forecast remains dry with no rain and temperatures that will be a little slower to climb, topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon. These clouds are the result of moisture from the Pacific that has moved across Mexico from an old tropical system and will remain in place at times through the evening. The overall pattern will bring back more sunshine through the day Wednesday and Thursday with highs a little closer to 90 by Thursday and Friday.
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
Kiss Country 93.7

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana's Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
theadvocate.com

State Rep: Why Louisiana needs to eliminate the income tax

Louisiana needs hope: hope that we can turn around the fortunes of our state that is perennially at the bottom of every national ranking. The stakes are high. If Louisiana was just average in the country, we would all live four years longer and get a 33% raise. Eliminating the income tax is the kind of bold action we need to close that gap.
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
