New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Dobson freshman volleyball off to dominant start
Rebecca Daly is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Dobson athletics. With confidence, experience, and a strong bond, the Mustangs’ freshman girl’s volleyball team powered through six straight wins. The team started its season with a winning streak, holding the best record out...
sports360az.com
ACU Surges Past #7 Ottawa in NAIA Arizona Rivalry Bout
A college football rivalry Saturday night was as wild as you could ask for. Separated by just 13 miles, Ottawa University in Surprise and Arizona Christian University in Glendale have set themselves as two of the best in NAIA football. In a game of chippy play, a fake punt, two-point...
thenewsprogress.com
East Valley Tribune
Desert Mountain quietly becoming football power in north Scottsdale
For many years, Chaparral’s football program has been the face of north Scottsdale high school football, with Saguaro dominating the south. Notre Dame Prep, a conference below the Firebirds, has had its fair share of success, too, making it to back-to-back 5A Conference title games in 2017-18. Chaparral has...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 bowl projections: We’re saying Arizona has a chance, which isn’t something we’ve said in years
Arizona was winless in the truncated COVID season and managed one victory last fall. Understandably skeptical oddsmakers pegged the Wildcats for a mere three wins this year. But one month into the season, they have hit the number and are halfway to bowl eligibility. How likely is a postseason berth...
Here is everything Kalen DeBoer said about UCLA, Arizona State
Last year, Washington played Arizona State with a different head coach, as Jimmy Lake was suspended. This year, it's Arizona State that is dealing with some head coaching turmoil, as Herm Edwards was fired the day after the Sun Devils lost at home to Eastern Michigan. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano is now ASU's interim head coach.
sports360az.com
October 3rd Podcast: Shaun Aguano, Seth Joyner, Jon Wilner
Brad talks one-on-one with ASU’s interim head football coach Shaun Aguano about his role in changing the culture and direction of the ASU football program (9:56). Then, football analyst and former Cardinal Seth Joyner joins the show to preview Cards vs Eagles this coming weekend (19:57). Finally, Jon Wilner joins us for his weekly segment to talk about the many coaching changes in Pac-12 football and problems the conference is facing (27:57).
fabulousarizona.com
New Tempe Sports Bar: Six40rty
Following the launch of its sister restaurant Anoche Cantina last month, Six40rty, a sports bar and nightlife concept from Ascend Hospitality Group, is now open in Tempe on Mill Avenue. Six40rty is a brand-new Tempe-based restaurant, sports bar and nightlife experience by Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), a Black- and female-led,...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
travelyouman.com
Phoenix To Sedona Road Trip (The Ultimate Itinerary)
Arizona must have some of the nicest sights to see when driving. Furthermore, you don’t even need to go very far to get some amazing sights! Phoenix is a good example. You are rewarded with a view that quickly changes from cityscapes to saguaro-lined hills to miles and miles of desert brush to finally, seemingly out of nowhere, to a cascade of red rocks, each one bigger than the next and emerging from the landscape like crawling giants during the brief 2-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona. We will also help you to understand how far from Sedona to Phoenix that you have to travel and how to get the most out of your experience.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open
A new cornhole restaurant has officially opened.Aaron James/Unsplash. Whether amping up for the big game or spending some leisure time with friends in the backyard, cornhole is a fun game for all ages. And yet, outside of tossing the sack around during a tailgate, there aren’t many places where fans of the activity can actually go and partake in it. All of that has now changed, as a new cornhole restaurant and bar has officially opened, giving fans in the metro Phoenix area the ability to now pit their tossing skills against friends, foes, and strangers alike.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
macaronikid.com
Hikes and Trails of Arizona Regional Mountain Trails
Visit Maricopa County Parks of Arizona for all your outdoor Hiking and outdoor activity needs! https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/white-tank-mountain-regional-park/
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
