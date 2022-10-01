ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Ogden Elementary promotes relationship-building through Den Time

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 4 days ago

Ogden Elementary students are building relationships with other children and adults in their school through a new monthly activity.

Ogden Elementary principal Kayla Simon said Tuesday was the first time for a new social-emotional learning activity school leaders are calling Den Time. Simon said all students in the school are split into groups composed of four to five children of different ages, who are paired with an adult who is not their teacher to facilitate another connection.

#Notebook
Manhattan, KS
