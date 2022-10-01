ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge rules against Stacey Abrams in voting rights lawsuit

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yITB_0iIEkpZ400

A federal judge on Friday ruled against an organization founded by Stacey Abrams that argued Georgia’s election laws violated constitutional rights, ending a four-year legal battle that began after she lost the governor’s race in 2018 .

Shortly after her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Abrams created Fair Fight Georgia, an organization that filed a lawsuit seeking to make changes to the state’s election system, arguing it suppressed voter turnout that led to Abrams’s loss. However, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones rejected those claims on Friday, ruling the state’s election processes are constitutional.

STACEY ABRAMS REJECTS COMPARISON OF REFUSAL TO CONCEDE IN 2018 TO TRUMP’S 2020 CLAIMS

“Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA,” Jones wrote in his 288-page decision . “Having held a non-jury trial and considered the evidence and arguments of the parties, for the foregoing reasons, the Court finds IN FAVOR of Defendants and against Plaintiffs.”

Abrams, who is now seeking a rematch against Kemp for the governor’s seat in November, denounced the decision, arguing that “there's no denying voter suppression under Brian Kemp and [Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger.”

“During this suit, more than 3,000 voters shared their stories, creating an unprecedented and lasting record of voter testimony, which highlighted the suppressive effects of the Secretary of State’s actions on vulnerable voters,” Abrams said in a tweet . “As governor, I will expand the right to vote. I will defend minority voters, not bemoan their increased power or grow ‘frustrated’ by their success. This case demonstrates that the 2022 election will be a referendum on how our state treats its most marginalized voices.”

In the 2018 lawsuit, Abrams accused Kemp, who was then Georgia's secretary of state, of using his position to administer the election improperly, arguing Georgia’s election laws unfairly discriminated against voters of color. The lawsuit also sought to argue that the laws violated the constitution due to a state rule that marks voter registration forms as “pending” if the information does not match the information on record from the Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration.

The lawsuit was later updated in 2020 to add Raffensperger as a defendant, and he denounced the lawsuit, arguing it was based on unfounded claims.

Kemp praised the judge’s decision, calling the lawsuit an attempt from Abrams to “line her pockets, sow distrust in our democratic institutions, and build her own celebrity.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Abrams’s loss in 2018 catapulted the Democrat into the national spotlight after she refused to concede to Kemp, arguing voter suppression unfairly led to her defeat. Those comments have come back to haunt Abrams as she once again seeks to win the governor’s mansion, with Republicans likening her comments to former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election, which have been dubbed “the Big Lie” among Democrats.

As such, those on the Right have attempted to tie Abrams to Trump, accusing the Democratic nominee of crafting the original messaging. Abrams has rejected that notion, arguing her refusal to concede was based on a lack of voter access rather than a claim that an election was outright fraudulent, noting her goal was not to overturn the results of the race.

Comments / 2

mab
3d ago

But I thought in the Democrats eyes there is no voter fraud. Now she’s claiming 3000 cases that she knows of. Well we conservatives know of many more than that.

Reply
5
Related
The Associated Press

Supreme Court won't take up MyPillow head's defamation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. As is typical, the high court did not say anything Monday about the case in rejecting it among a host of others. Monday is the first day the high court is hearing arguments after taking a summer break. Lindell is part of a case in which Dominion also accused Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani of defamation for falsely claiming that the election was “stolen.” The Denver, Colorado-based Dominion has sought $1.3 billion in damages from the trio. A lower court judge in August of last year declined to dismiss the case and instead said it could go forward. Lindell had appealed that determination, but a federal appeals court said his appeal was premature. The Supreme Court declined to take up that issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fair Fight Georgia#District Court
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy