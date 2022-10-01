Read full article on original website
Report: Astros Expected to Interview Mejdal if Click Isn't Brought Back
If James Click doesn't return for the 2023 season, the Houston Astros are reportedly expected to request an interview with Sig Mejdal.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Collapses in ninth
Mantiply suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Mantiply was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he quickly...
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in his return from the injured list Monday, and with a doubleheader on the slate, he will start the matinee on the bench. Jarred Kelenic will start in center field and hit sixth.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge beats Roger Maris: Yankees slugger hits HR No. 62
There is a new American League single-season home run king. Tuesday evening New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge swatted his 62nd home run of 2022, breaking a tie with Roger Maris. Maris of course hit 61 homers with the 1961 Yankees. Judge hit his 62nd homer against Texas Rangers righty...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Recalled, hitting seventh
Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Takes seat Monday
Cabrera isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Cabrera has recorded hits in eight consecutive games, slashing .419/.471/.677 with a homer, two triples, a double, eight RBI, four runs, two walks and six strikeouts during that time. He'll get a breather while Marwin Gonzalez starts in left field and bats ninth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
