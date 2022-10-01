ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting — the deadliest in US history — says tragedy has been 'swept under the rug': report

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

A solitary cross remains at a memorial site in front of the Mandalay Hotel (back) for the 58 victims of the worst shooting in US history, in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 15, 2017.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

  • A Las Vegas survivor says that she feels like the tragedy was "swept under the rug."
  • Nathalie Vanderstay recounted her harrowing experience during an interview with People.
  • A gunman sprayed bullets at a musical festival crowd in Las Vegas in 2017.

A Las Vegas mass shooting survivor says that the 2017 tragedy, which injured hundreds and resulted in the death of dozens of people, has been forgotten by the public.

"I feel like Route 91 has been swept under the rug," Nathalie Vanderstay, 48, told People. "We feel like we've been forgotten. It was so horrific."

A 46-year-old gunman opened fire on the crowd of concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest festival from his room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in October 2017. The incident occurred during country star Jason Aldean's performance.

Roughly 60 people died as a result of the attack, and more than 850 people were left wounded. The incident is considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history.

When police checked the gunman's hotel room, they found a cache of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition . The gunman died by suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgVZy_0iIEkPoI00
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017. Picture taken October 2, 2017.

REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Among the injured was Vanderstay, who told the magazine that she was struck during the concert she was attending with friends. She said she was first shot in the leg and then the stomach, as people in the crowd were scrambling for safety.

"I'm seeing people drop in front of me," Vanderstay said, per the outlet. " I'm trying to cover my head, but I'm getting trampled on by boots and people trying to escape."

According to the report, she made her way into a cab and was transported to a local trauma center before undergoing surgery.

Vanderstay added that she is "grateful" for her loved ones, and other survivors who have been by her side.

