Overland Park, KS

Kathy Vorderbruggen
3d ago

Money could be better spent on animals that need homes homes and shelters need money and food for the overcrowding of their population of pets that people have surrendered. I don't think that this is very appropriate and no one can afford it anyway at this time

Teresa Art
3d ago

they can open a hotel for dogs what about all the homeless people in Kansas City is anybody thinking about opening up a hotel for them or just special dogs this is really a waste of taxpayers money animals have a right to have a home too but we've got so many homeless people in this city to me that was a waste of time and money that could have spent elsewhere I never heard anything about this until now wonder why that is

KMBC.com

Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
gardnernews.com

City of Gardner cancels Grand Slam event

The city decided this last week to cancel its annual Grand Slam Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest at Celebration Park scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. Several of their available vendors could not commit to the event due to staffing issues, they said. The city said they couldn’t provide the experience...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

KC mayor wants part of Plaza to be pedestrian-only

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas thinks there is a need to make the Country Club Plaza more walk-friendly. He said he wants to make Nichols Road a pedestrian-only area year-round, rather than just a few weeks of the year. The proposal is in the first...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

Inside Kansas City’s 8 most haunted places

The Odd Fellows compound in Liberty has a long-running reputation for being haunted. This chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows goes back to the early twentieth century and was built to provide care for its members, widows and orphans on what was then a two hundred and forty-acre farm in Liberty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Parts of Jackson County under precautionary boil advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water announced Wednesday morning that residents within two areas of Jackson County were under a precautionary boil advisory. customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

3 injured in Olathe crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that injured three people. Authorities said the wreck was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Street and West Dennis Avenue. Police said three people were taken to hospitals. One person was...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS

