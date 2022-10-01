Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for charges relating to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Charlotte Elizabeth Haywood, 32, of Fort Collins, was arrested on Aug. 30 after a search warrant on the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins turned up “several hundred suspected fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine,”

“The task force did a search warrant Aug. 30 in Fort Collins, and that investigation led to enough information to get a warrant on this second suspect, (Joshua) Prull. he was picked up on Sept. 20,” David Moore with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Haywood faces charges including:

Unlawful distribution of fentanyl

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Special offender – controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haywood’s bond was set for $100,000, officers said.

Joshua Prull, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Prull, 42, of Loveland, was arrested on Sept. 20 at the intersection of Troutman and JFK parkways in Fort Collins.

He was wanted on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. His bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators said that when they found him, “Prull had additional narcotics on him at the time and received two new charges alleging unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

Prull’s bond was also set at an additional $500,000.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force is made up of several agencies including Fort Collins Police Services, Fort Collins Police Services SWAT Team, Loveland Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Colorado Adult Parole, Windsor Police Department, Colorado National Guard and Counterdrug Fort Collins Code Compliance are also involved.

