If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their economic output would rank fifth in the world. The value of goods and services produced in a year by Latinos would far outpace that of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to the Latino Donor Collaborative, a nonprofit research group that partnered with banking giant Wells Fargo to measure Latinos’ economic impact in the U.S.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO