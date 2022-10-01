ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 metrics continue to improve in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – More good news in the weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Department of Public Health as new cases, deaths, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all declined from last week, as the trend continues. A total of 3,979 new cases were reported to state public...
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
thelevisalazer.com

Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them?. In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, fires are allowed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. If you start a fire during that time frame, they say the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
thecentersquare.com

Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says

(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
q95fm.net

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues “Antler Alert”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday issued an annual “Antler Alert”, to remind drivers that we have now entered the peak season for deer related car accidents. According to Officials, roughly half of all deer related car crashes happen within the last three months of the year. Secretary of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Gray, said the cabinet likes to remind drivers to be cautious when behind the wheel for deer and other wildlife, especially at dusk and at night, when visibility is poor.
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION

FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
103GBF

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
