spectrumnews1.com
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 metrics continue to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – More good news in the weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Department of Public Health as new cases, deaths, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all declined from last week, as the trend continues. A total of 3,979 new cases were reported to state public...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
How to apply for an absentee ballot in Kentucky
(WEHT) - The portal to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is now open.
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
thelevisalazer.com
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them?. In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, fires are allowed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. If you start a fire during that time frame, they say the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
WLKY.com
Mobile abortion clinic will travel to border of Kentucky, other states with bans
Planned Parenthood officials announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Among the states it'll visit...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says
(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants are available to residents...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Students return to class in all Kentucky’s 171 districts after devastating July flooding
After devastating floods delayed the start of the school year for many eastern Kentucky students, all 171 school districts are back in class as of the week of Sept. 19-23, Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff shared with superintendents of flood-impacted districts during a Sept. 22 meeting. “It is a...
q95fm.net
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues “Antler Alert”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday issued an annual “Antler Alert”, to remind drivers that we have now entered the peak season for deer related car accidents. According to Officials, roughly half of all deer related car crashes happen within the last three months of the year. Secretary of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Gray, said the cabinet likes to remind drivers to be cautious when behind the wheel for deer and other wildlife, especially at dusk and at night, when visibility is poor.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
WLWT 5
Gas prices on the rise again: Here's where pump prices stand in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
There's been a recent rise in prices at the pump, including in the tri-state area. According to AAA, the rise is attributed to right supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents...
