10NEWS
Florida Disaster Declaration amended for those affected by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — President Joe Biden amended the Florida Disaster Declaration by increasing the level of federal funding and extending the time period for its use, according to a news release. The amendment states:. Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the State...
10NEWS
Florida confirms 58 deaths in wake of Hurricane Ian as director warns not to disaster sightsee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida continues its disaster relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian while officials work to confirm whether the number of known deaths so far is storm-related or from national causes. A total of 58 deaths have been confirmed as of Monday morning, Florida Department of Law...
10NEWS
Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers affected by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Power and Light restored power for 1.6 million customers as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson. During a news conference Sunday morning, the spokesperson said that the restoration translated into 75 percent of their customers across the state having their power back on.
10NEWS
DoorDash relief credits claimed, but company offers fund for restaurants affected by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, delivery company DoorDash announced aid to customers and businesses affected by the storm in Florida. But as of Monday afternoon, $20 in relief credits for use toward food or other materials have all been claimed, the company said. Some 50,000 customers were emailed over the weekend about the credits.
10NEWS
DeSantis to give update on hurricane relief in Matlacha before planned meeting with Biden
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday in Matlacha, one of the areas of Lee County hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at noon near Bert's Bar and Grill.
10NEWS
North Carolina man helping recovery in Florida after best friend was caught in storm
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville Fire captain Ryan Chambers and his girlfriend drove 18 hours down to Charlotte County, Fla. last Friday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Chambers said as soon as he found out where the storm was headed, he quickly collected money and went and bought...
10NEWS
National Guard: Joint Task Force Florida personnel rescued more than 2,350 people so far
TAMPA, Fla. — Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,227 personnel activated to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, the Florida National Guard said Monday afternoon. The task force is currently supporting 207 missions, including search and rescue efforts throughout southwest and Central Florida. Over 2,350 people have been...
10NEWS
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
