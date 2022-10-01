ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Florida Disaster Declaration amended for those affected by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — President Joe Biden amended the Florida Disaster Declaration by increasing the level of federal funding and extending the time period for its use, according to a news release. The amendment states:. Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the State...
10NEWS

DeSantis to give update on hurricane relief in Matlacha before planned meeting with Biden

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday in Matlacha, one of the areas of Lee County hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at noon near Bert's Bar and Grill.
