Read full article on original website
Related
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected
Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback
Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. After the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 2-1...
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a decision that sucks’: Aaron Boone reveals reasoning behind pulling Luis Severino amid no-hit bid vs. Rangers
While everybody watching live in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino stole the show with a sterling performance on the mound to lead the Bronx Bombers to a 3-1 victory Monday night.
‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season
Justin Verlander’s 2022 regular season is over. The Houston Astros star wrapped up a massively impressive season coming off of Tommy John surgery. Verlander’s historic campaign has him well in front of the Cy Young Award race. He wrapped up his season with 10 strikeouts and no runs allowed in five innings. According to Brian […] The post ‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will face off with the Boston Red Sox in the regular season finale at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay has secured the third […] The post MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason. The Cardinals would not be where they...
Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record
Aaron Judge has done it. Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge, whose quest for history was followed closely by the late Yankees legend’s son Roger Maris Jr., sparked a series of reactions from many on social media. But perhaps […] The post Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and probably the last...
Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager
Tony La Russa is stepping down from his role as Chicago White Sox manager, and in a statement he released on Monday, he officially explained the reason for his decision. It has been reported earlier that La Russa’s medical condition is the main reason he is retiring. The White Sox tactician then expanded more on […] The post Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908
Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who gave up Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run?
Aaron Judge stands alone on top of the American League’s all-time single-season home run list. After a prolonged wait, the New York Yankees superstar finally made contact to send his 62nd home run of the season deep into the stands in Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. We know which record he just broke and […] The post Who gave up Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge for historic 62nd home run
Aaron Judge has finally done it. The New York Yankees slugger hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. The blast came leading off the game no less, leaving fans and celebrities alike reacting to the history-making solo shot. That includes President Biden as well. Congrats @TheJudge44 on home […] The post President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge for historic 62nd home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0