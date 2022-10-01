The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO