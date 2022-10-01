ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Molly-Mae Hague buys her first items for her unborn baby as she goes on shopping trip with Tommy Fury after announcing she's pregnant

By Owen Tonks, Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague has given her fans a glimpse at the first items she's bought for her unborn baby after announcing she was pregnant last week.

The former Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 23, shared the finds from their first shopping trip for their first child together on Molly-Mae's Instagram Stories on Friday.

Influencer Molly-Mae, who met boxer Tommy on the 2019 series of the ITV2 show that made her famous, posted a cute snap of the sportsman holding a cuddly elephant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DMbw_0iIEit1Y00
Mum-to-be: Molly-Mae Hague, 23, has given her fans a glimpse at some of the adorable items she's bought for her unborn baby after announcing she was pregnant last week (Molly-Mae's boyfriend Tommy Fury seen holding a cuddly elephant in her Instagram post)

The star captioned the photo: 'Did out first shopping today,' along with a crying-with-laughter and elephant emoji.

She also posted an image of cute fluffy grey booties with ears and a white baby grow with an embroidered pattern of clouds.

It comes after Molly-Mae said she waited for the right moment to tell Tommy about her pregnancy.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to answer fan questions after announcing she was expecting a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLBUt_0iIEit1Y00
Looking forward: The former Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury shared the finds from their first shopping trip for their first child on Molly-Mae's Instagram Stories on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvOdn_0iIEit1Y00
Shopping finds: She also posted an image of cute fluffy grey booties with ears and a white baby grow with an embroidered pattern of clouds

During the session she teased baby names and said she is more than five months along.

In a fan Q&A session, she spoke about the joyous moment she found out she was expecting as she gave an insight into her pregnancy - while teasing she would give more details in an upcoming YouTube video.

She wrote: 'I was one day late on my period but I am usually bang on time! I had a test in the drawer anyway so I just took it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fa8B6_0iIEit1Y00
Pregnancy: On her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae admitted she didn't tell Tommy the night she found out she was pregnant, but waited until the next day to reveal the jovial news

'I probably wouldn't have actively gone to get a test for a while because I didn't feel any different AT ALL. I'll explain the actually story on my YouTube.

'I didn't tell Tommy the night I found out... I waited until the next day - it was absolute torture but I wanted to find the right way to tell him.'

Although Molly-Mae has not yet revealed her due date, she teased that she had managed to wait more than five months to announce her pregnancy publicly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgih8_0iIEit1Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQ7nP_0iIEit1Y00

Asked by a fan if it was difficult to keep the news secret, she said: 'Strangely... no it wasn't. I set myself a goal to get to five months without people knowing and I really didn't think I would get that far... but we actually went past that point!

'It was so special having it as mine and Tommy's secret - I also have some amazing secret-keeping friends/family too.'

Molly-Mae prompted speculation that she found out she was expecting in March or April, after using the baby angel emoji on a post shared at the start of April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryRY2_0iIEit1Y00
Details: Elsewhere in the Q&A, Molly-Mae also revealed that she and Tommy have already picked out a name for their baby - while they are yet to reveal its gender

The emoji has featured on a string of posts since and fans have become convinced that the influencer was using the baby symbol to secretly tease her pregnancy news.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Molly-Mae also revealed she and Tommy have already picked out a name for their baby. They are yet to reveal its gender, but teased a gender reveal in a black-and-white video.

Hinting at her baby name, she penned: 'We had a boy and a girl name picked out from basically the day we met. We are sticking with the name we've planned all along.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Il9f1_0iIEit1Y00
Insight: Speaking about having morning sickness and cravings, Molly-Mae (pictured with Tommy) also candidly said that she had craved 'absolutely everything' in her first trimester

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement

~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Fury
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Baby Names#Molly Mae Hague#Itv2
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother says 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday as she denies claims of music and alcohol and says she only had gazebo because it was raining

The mother of Archie Battersbee is adamant that a 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday and did not have music or alcohol. Hollie Dance says she only had gazebo on Friday in the cemetery because a forecast said it would rain after complaints were made about her event to Southend Council.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

633K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy