Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Man saves stranded cat from rising Hurricane Ian flood water in viral video
Video has since been viewed 3.4m times on Twitter and has garnered praise and celebration
Texas nurse fired for refusing 'implicit bias' training: 'Very degrading to the profession'
Texas nurse Laura Morgan joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she opposed "implicit bias" training which cost her job, and called the training "degrading."
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
Sharkicane: Hurricane Ian storm surge turns shark hurricane hoax into reality
The storm surge resulting from Hurricane Ian is so intense that it seems to be bringing to life a long-running hoax about sharks being sent into residential areas by storms.
Watch moment Hurricane Ian storm surge floods Florida island
Dramatic time-lapse footage from a traffic camera shows the moment a storm surge flooded a road in Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the state today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm, which had strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status, packing winds of 155mph.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
Charlotte County, Florida sheriff fears many 'complacent' residents did not evacuate before Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff Bill Prummell joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the recovery efforts and resources needed in his county after Hurricane Ian.
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
Another Hurricane Looms In North America Amid Ian Rescue Efforts
Hurricane Orlene is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Monday (October 3) as rescue efforts continue in Florida and North Carolina following Hurricane Ian, NBC News reports. Orlene was reported to be 85 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 8 MPH on Monday, with landfall expected...
