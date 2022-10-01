Read full article on original website
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Biden meets political rival DeSantis in Florida while touring Hurricane Ian destruction
President Biden is visiting Florida Wednesday to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis and get a briefing on damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm.
After Hurricane Ian leaves nuns stranded, Florida resident takes them in and helps them out
Hurricane Ian caused severe damage at a monastery in Fort Myers, Florida. Four nuns found a warm home and food, thanks to a Naples family who took them in.
Hurricane Ian hero: Maryland firefighter uses his ham radio to send rescuers to Florida's Sanibel Island
Dale Klonin of Hampstead, Maryland, helped rescue 10 people and a dog from Sanibel Island in Florida during Hurricane Ian. He used his ham radio to reach out to rescuers and coordinate efforts.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Hurricane Ian: New York Times hits Florida Republicans seeking aid after opposing climate change legislation
The New York Times trashed Republican lawmakers for opposing Democratic climate change legislation but still seeking hurricane relief from the federal government.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
Federal judge tosses lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
Federal Judge Allen Winsor dismissed LGBTQ+ groups' lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law on Tuesday, citing a lack of legal standing.
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can receive some relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is providing assistance in the form of grants to pay for temporary housing, personal property loss and other disaster-related expenses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Search for missing Florida Keys couple, dog suspended by Coast Guard
The Coast Guard said it was suspending its search for a Florida Keys couple and their dog. The pair lost contact with the branch before Hurricane Ian hit.
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
Pollster Brad Coker called Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist “defanged” after a survey showed him badly trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Slavery on the ballot this fall as voters decide whether to amend language to constitution in four states
Voters in four states will decide this November whether to remove language from their state constitution that permits slavery as a form of punishment for convicted criminals.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
President Biden has spent about 200 days of his presidency at his Delaware residences, but those who met with president there remain a secret, according to a new report.
Head Start educator says she went 'through hell' fighting to keep job due to state, federal vax mandates
Head Start staff in about half of U.S. must get COVID jab, even as CDC guidelines no longer differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
