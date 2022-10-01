ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

States Where You’re Most Likely to be Killed by an Animal or a Bug

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iShD7_0iIEilCy00 Despite the relentless urbanization of the U.S., you can still get killed by an animal in America - though the odds that that will happen are much higher in some states than others.

To determine the states where you’re most likely to be killed by an animal (or an insect or spider), 24/7 Tempo reviewed “What Are Your Chances of Being Attacked by Wildlife?,” a report published by BetOhio , an Ohio-specific sports betting site. The site tracked animal fatalities across the country between January 2000 and May 2022, sourcing information from “Numbers of human fatalities, injuries, and illnesses in the United States due to wildlife,” published in Human-Wildlife Interactions , a journal from Utah State University’s Berryman Institute, as well as from CDC Wonder , published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Wikipedia . BetOhio drew population data from Infoplease . (We excluded fatalities from cars hitting deer, since the animals didn’t attack the humans.)

Not surprisingly, the number of people killed by wildlife is highest in the nation’s most populous states - with the exception of Tennessee, which is 16th largest in population but occupies fifth place on our list. There have been 559 deaths due to animal encounters in Texas, more than any other state. California has had 312 fatalities since 2000, and Florida has had 257 deaths. Tennessee had 165 fatalities, making the odds 1 in 42,435 based on the state’s population.

The chances of a fatal meeting with an animal or bug are even higher in West Virginia, Montana, Alaska, Mississippi, South Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Idaho, though the total number of deaths is lower. ( These are the most dangerous national parks in America .)

Click here to see the states where you’re most likely to be killed by an animal or a bug

If you prefer to live in safer parts of the U.S., your odds are much better in New England and North Dakota. Since 2000, there have been no reported fatalities in three states - New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Vermont - despite their large wildlife populations. Rhode Island has had one animal-related death since 2000, so the odds of being attacked over a 20-year period there are better than 1 in a million.

Bees, hornets, wasps claim the most human deaths in the U.S. - about 100 people annually, and more than a third of all animal-inflicted deaths over the past two decades - because of allergic reactions to their sting. Dogs were the next most dangerous, followed – unexpectedly - by cows, which can trample or kick people, deliberately or not. Spider bites are comparatively rare, as are attacks by bears, alligators, crocodiles, and sharks. Fears inspired by “Jaws” aside, only nine people worldwide died from shark bite in 2021. These, though, are the world’s deadliest animals .

These were followed by dogs (30) and cows (25), the latter of which frequently trample and kick people both accidentally and on purpose. Ironically, rounding out the bottom of the deadly animals list are snakes, spiders, bears, alligators, crocodiles and sharks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NXwO_0iIEilCy00

50. Vermont
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 0 (tie)
> Population (2020): 622,882
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqYUE_0iIEilCy00

49. North Dakota
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 0 (tie)
> Population (2020): 774,008
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPzNN_0iIEilCy00

48. New Hampshire
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 0 (tie)
> Population (2020): 1,378,449
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSyc2_0iIEilCy00

47. Rhode Island
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 1
> Population (2020): 1,062,583
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 1,062,583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqcwN_0iIEilCy00

46. Delaware
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 2
> Population (2020): 998,619
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 499,310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09d4Nd_0iIEilCy00

45. Maine
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 3
> Population (2020): 1,359,677
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 453,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHiWw_0iIEilCy00

44. Hawaii
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 12
> Population (2020): 1,401,709
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 116,809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtEld_0iIEilCy00

43. Wyoming
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 13
> Population (2020): 582,233
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 44,787

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYgnl_0iIEilCy00

42. New Jersey
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 19
> Population (2020): 8,870,685
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 466,878

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xz0ey_0iIEilCy00

41. Connecticut
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 20
> Population (2020): 3,546,588
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 177,329

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8vkS_0iIEilCy00

40.Alaska
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 20
> Population (2020): 720,763
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 36,038

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1H3Z_0iIEilCy00

39. Nevada
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 21
> Population (2020): 3,238,601
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 154,219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLxTR_0iIEilCy00

38. Utah
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 22
> Population (2020): 3,363,182
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 152,872

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj9KD_0iIEilCy00

37. South Dakota
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 22
> Population (2020): 902,542
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 41,025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjMRx_0iIEilCy00

36. Massachusetts
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 23
> Population (2020): 6,922,107
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 300,961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjsQy_0iIEilCy00

35. Nebraska
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 23
> Population (2020): 1,960,790
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 85,252

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANDY7_0iIEilCy00

34. Maryland
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 32
> Population (2020): 6,075,314
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 189,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXcfv_0iIEilCy00

33. Colorado
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 33
> Population (2020): 5,961,083
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 180,639

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgIyT_0iIEilCy00

32. Kansas
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 35
> Population (2020): 2,919,179
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 83,405

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTS7r_0iIEilCy00

31. Montana
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 35
> Population (2020): 1,093,117
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 31,232

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ekWl_0iIEilCy00

30. Iowa
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 42
> Population (2020): 3,174,426
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 75,582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7qJY_0iIEilCy00

29. New Mexico
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 44
> Population (2020): 2,109,093
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 47,934

28. Idaho
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 45
> Population (2020): 1,896,652
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 42,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIIfB_0iIEilCy00

27. Oregon
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 47
> Population (2020): 4,325,290
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 92,027

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SP9u_0iIEilCy00

26. West Virginia
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 58
> Population (2020): 1,755,715
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 30,271

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UEZD_0iIEilCy00

25. Minnesota
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 60
> Population (2020): 5,739,781
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 95,663

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbvZi_0iIEilCy00

24. Louisiana
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 64
> Population (2020): 4,616,106
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 72,127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG5R2_0iIEilCy00

23. Indiana
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 70
> Population (2020): 6,842,385
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 97,748

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRWXu_0iIEilCy00

22. South Carolina
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 71
> Population (2020): 5,342,388
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 75,245

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx4sp_0iIEilCy00

21. Arkansas
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 73
> Population (2020): 3,042,017
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 41,671

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ENjp_0iIEilCy00

20. Mississippi
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 73
> Population (2020): 2,961,536
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 40,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHEwN_0iIEilCy00

19. Alabama
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 75
> Population (2020): 4,949,697
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 65,996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTrof_0iIEilCy00

18. Washington
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 81
> Population (2020): 7,887,965
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 97,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ppplp_0iIEilCy00

17. Kentucky
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 81
> Population (2020): 4,487,233
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 55,398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaKU2_0iIEilCy00

16. Virginia
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 91
> Population (2020): 8,638,218
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 94,925

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlimH_0iIEilCy00

15. Arizona
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 95
> Population (2020): 7,640,796
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 80,429

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoaoD_0iIEilCy00

14. Oklahoma
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 96
> Population (2020): 4,007,179
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 41,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkLo3_0iIEilCy00

13. Wisconsin
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 107
> Population (2020): 5,867,518
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 54,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mo9Pb_0iIEilCy00

12. Missouri
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 109
> Population (2020): 6,184,843
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 56,742

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8Wev_0iIEilCy00

11. New York
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 113
> Population (2020): 19,223,191
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 170,117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlh60_0iIEilCy00

10. Illinois
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 116
> Population (2020): 12,518,071
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 107,914

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWQZw_0iIEilCy00

9. Michigan
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 130
> Population (2020): 9,995,212
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 76,886

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxwYS_0iIEilCy00

8. Pennsylvania
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 137
> Population (2020): 12,805,190
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 93,469

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LerU_0iIEilCy00

7. Ohio
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 152
> Population (2020): 11,727,377
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 77,154

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV5i8_0iIEilCy00

6. Georgia
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 156
> Population (2020): 10,936,299
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 70,104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyL4d_0iIEilCy00

5. Tennessee
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 165
> Population (2020): 7,001,803
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 42,435

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES8Ng_0iIEilCy00

4. North Carolina
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 180
> Population (2020): 10,807,491
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 60,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiT5L_0iIEilCy00

3. Florida
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 257
> Population (2020): 22,177,997
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 86,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywuA2_0iIEilCy00

2. California
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 312
> Population (2020): 39,664,128
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 127,129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJNvc_0iIEilCy00

1. Texas
> Fatal attacks (2000-2022): 559
> Population (2020): 30,097,526
> Odds of being killed by an animal: 1 in 53,842

