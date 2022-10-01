ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 13

Michael
3d ago

That would be one of the best investments Jeff Bezos could ever make. The value of Shaq as a partner would be outstanding. The Tax write offs you would think would be interesting to Jeff Bezos too. It would be even better if they brought in Charles Barkley it would probably become Americans team just to watch them. That would truly be entertaining for streaming service like Amazon Prime were they could say anything they wanted to say. With all of the NBA fans in China now and growing and around the world it would make a fortune. Then with the gambling growing online Jeff Bezos could clean up with an online casino and sports Betting. They could even create their own crypto space and currency.

Reply
3
Todd Watson
3d ago

do it for one reason for me Shaq in honor of my late brother that a grew up with in the same church friendship Baptist LL Tisdale Tulsa Oklahoma Tisdale outstanding star for the Phoenix Suns we nicknamed him moose because he was big as a moose 😆 appreciate you sharing with the world go ahead on business man

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns

On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods revealed the NBA star was hospitalized recently for an undisclosed illness. Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves now, but he won't play in the team's upcoming preseason opener. From the sound of things, the three-time All-Star was pretty sick. Towns told reporters...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#The Phoenix Suns#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Washington Pos
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards

Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit...
MLB
People

People

334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy