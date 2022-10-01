ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

James Raymond
3d ago

what are you going to wake up? move these Democrats out of office, they're the scourge of society promoting Obama Marxism hatred and separation. if it wasn't for confusion and separation, the Democrat party would not survive. facts check your Democrat run cities and tell me you want that

Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Abbott taps a Dallas Secret Service agent to head Texas school security efforts

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Dallas-area U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee Texas’ school safety efforts. John Scott, who previously served as assistant special agent in charge of the North Texas district as well as on the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Protective Intelligence and Physical Protection Unit, started the job Monday.
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
Dallas Observer

Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness

Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
freightwaves.com

ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas

ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
