James Raymond
3d ago
what are you going to wake up? move these Democrats out of office, they're the scourge of society promoting Obama Marxism hatred and separation. if it wasn't for confusion and separation, the Democrat party would not survive. facts check your Democrat run cities and tell me you want that
4
KVUE
New KVUE/THPF poll: Majority of likely Texas Hispanic voters support O'Rourke over Abbott
TEXAS, USA — Texas passed a major milestone in September 2022, when the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the Bureau’s American Community Survey, Hispanic Texans now make up 40.2% of the state’s population, while white Texans comprise 39.4%.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Can Democrats win Texas elections? Here are the state of the races as elections near
Texas has not elected a Democratic candidate in 28 years, the longest drought of any state in the country.
Black Voters Matter group brings voter registration tour to Texas cities
DALLAS — Time is winding down to the November general election. That means it's crunch time for organization like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” said Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
Rochelle Garza Is The Democrats’ Best Chance Of Winning Statewide Office In Texas, But She Still Faces An Uphill Battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Abbott taps a Dallas Secret Service agent to head Texas school security efforts
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Dallas-area U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee Texas’ school safety efforts. John Scott, who previously served as assistant special agent in charge of the North Texas district as well as on the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Protective Intelligence and Physical Protection Unit, started the job Monday.
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Gov. Greg Abbott stumbles when pressed at debate on Texas' restrictive abortion ban
When asked about rape and incest victims, the governor pointed to a state program that offers baby supplies to pregnant women.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
Dallas Observer
Priced Out: How Dallas' Soaring Rental Costs Fuel Homelessness
Hector Hernandez stood outside his small Oak Cliff apartment in early July on one of his last days at the Oakridge Apartments, a place the 48-year-old had called home for about a year. It wasn’t the best place to live, but he could afford it on his fixed income. Then the complex came under new management.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Beto O'Rourke dodged a debate question on Friday night asking if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he said in a 2019 Democrat primary debate.
SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
freightwaves.com
ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas
ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
dallasexpress.com
Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot
With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
