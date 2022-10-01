ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Northwestern vs. Penn State FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/22): Watch Big Ten college football, Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Best Of Your Penn State Pets

Last week, we asked to see your coolest college pets. It’s safe to say you delivered. Whether they live in homes that allow critters or are kept secret from landlords, these pets have found their way into the hearts of many Penn Staters. From adorable dogs to a three-legged cat to even a turtle, there are some pretty cool pets living in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
State College, PA
Football
State
Nebraska State
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Football
bahsredandwhite.com

A dedicated student and soccer star

Jordan Stalhman is an impressive senior who can be described as hardworking, caring, funny, involved, kind, and compassionate. Her friends, other students, and the teachers at Bellefonte High School have nothing but good things to say about Jordan. “Jordan is an intelligent, kind-hearted, and funny individual who I have had...
BELLEFONTE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

How the cookie crumbls

A gourmet cookie franchise that gained popularity through social media has recently announced their plans to open a new location in State College nearing the end of September. The company, Crumbl Cookies, was founded in 2017 by CEO Jason McGowan and COO Sawyer Hemsley. Crumbl is best known for their weekly rotating menu that features a variety of different cookie flavors each week. Originally, Crumbl offered only a chocolate chip option, but the business has since widened its menu by introducing over 200 new flavors.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Delayed

Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Person
Sean Clifford
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem

As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
BELLEFONTE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Live Tv#Sling Tv#American Football#Penn State Nittany Lions#Espn#Verizon Fios#At T#Comcast Xfinity
WNEP-TV 16

Show Stopper Fall Decorative Planter

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — You will be the envy of the neighborhood with this beautiful fall porch planter. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows you how to create a stunning rustic elegant bushel basket planter for your porch or patio. He utilizes pumpkins, mums, decorative cabbage, grasses and other fall plants. The centerpiece is a lovely metal lantern. This planter is perfect for fall and will take you all the way to Thanksgiving.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
State College

Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks

Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified

Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
MONTGOMERY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
abc27.com

Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake

Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy