Northwestern vs. Penn State FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/22): Watch Big Ten college football, Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Related
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
Onward State
The Best Of Your Penn State Pets
Last week, we asked to see your coolest college pets. It’s safe to say you delivered. Whether they live in homes that allow critters or are kept secret from landlords, these pets have found their way into the hearts of many Penn Staters. From adorable dogs to a three-legged cat to even a turtle, there are some pretty cool pets living in State College.
Digital Collegian
How the rise in high-density student housing has transformed downtown State College into a ‘different world’
When State College was incorporated as a borough in 1896, downtown as it’s known today was a century away. Instead, it wasn’t more than a handful of houses and dirt roads, with a close proximity to what was then The Farmers’ High School and what is now Penn State University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bahsredandwhite.com
A dedicated student and soccer star
Jordan Stalhman is an impressive senior who can be described as hardworking, caring, funny, involved, kind, and compassionate. Her friends, other students, and the teachers at Bellefonte High School have nothing but good things to say about Jordan. “Jordan is an intelligent, kind-hearted, and funny individual who I have had...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
bahsredandwhite.com
How the cookie crumbls
A gourmet cookie franchise that gained popularity through social media has recently announced their plans to open a new location in State College nearing the end of September. The company, Crumbl Cookies, was founded in 2017 by CEO Jason McGowan and COO Sawyer Hemsley. Crumbl is best known for their weekly rotating menu that features a variety of different cookie flavors each week. Originally, Crumbl offered only a chocolate chip option, but the business has since widened its menu by introducing over 200 new flavors.
abc23.com
State College Rape Case Delayed
Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
RELATED PEOPLE
Onward State
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
bahsredandwhite.com
Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem
As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16
Show Stopper Fall Decorative Planter
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — You will be the envy of the neighborhood with this beautiful fall porch planter. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows you how to create a stunning rustic elegant bushel basket planter for your porch or patio. He utilizes pumpkins, mums, decorative cabbage, grasses and other fall plants. The centerpiece is a lovely metal lantern. This planter is perfect for fall and will take you all the way to Thanksgiving.
State College
Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks
Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified
Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
Pedestrian seriously injured by driver in State College-area crash, investigation ongoing
More than half of all serious or fatal pedestrian crashes during the past decade in Centre County were in the Centre Region.
Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake
Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0