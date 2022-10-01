Read full article on original website
TomG
3d ago
I still have no idea what these "rising costs" are since they still send the gas and electric over the same pipes and wires. Maybe they mean to give HUGE raises to the top executives.
Reply(2)
8
John Smith
3d ago
Murphy and his goons are trying to build an a echo chamber, not a state for people to thrive. It’s going the way of California and people are leaving.
Reply
4
Reality_Czech
3d ago
All part of the BS lime green energy agenda in NJ. If you make gas more expensive, your overpriced wind power won’t look so bad.
Reply
3
Related
New Jersey Scraps Homestead Rebate, Implements ANCHOR Program
New Jersey has scrapped its Homestead Rebate, replacing the tax break with the new ANCHOR program. The acronym, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, has different requirements than the Homestead Rebate, meaning more Garden State residents are eligible to take advantage.
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
New Jersey customers could see 25% spike in energy bill
New energy bill rates are now in effect in New Jersey, which means you could see your bills go up as much as 25% as the weather gets colder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
New Jersey Finished Mailing Information For $1,500 Rebates
Over 2 million New Jersey residents will get some relief from high property taxes. Governor Phil Murphy has expanded the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters. This system offers residents financial aid through tax rebates. And it replaces the Homestead Rebate Program. (source)
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
New Jersey’s bag ban is an overwhelming success. Let’s keep the momentum going. | Opinion
To help combat litter in New Jersey and to mitigate ocean pollution, the state Legislature adopted one of the most comprehensive bans on single-use paper and plastic bags in the nation. That law went into effect on May 4 of this year and the initial results are astounding. During September’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27-months in prison and a fine...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
roi-nj.com
Changing the energy narrative: Murphy says environmental, economic benefits are not mutually exclusive
As he stood before a group of more than 600 on Monday at the New Jersey Clean Energy Conference in Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy rattled off a list of state agencies involved in the state’s clean energy efforts. The Board of Public Utilities, the Department of Environmental Protection,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
N.J. Senior Freeze property tax relief checks could soon become tax credits
Homeowners eligible for property tax relief under New Jersey’s popular Senior Freeze program could soon start receiving tax credits instead of rebate checks. The state Senate’s Community and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill (S1501) that would allow most eligible homeowners to receive a credit directly applied to their property tax bills. Households currently get rebate checks that are mailed to the primary residence.
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
N.J. weather: Rain lingers again today, but sun returns soon with temps in 70s
The extended stretch of wet weather that has soaked New Jersey for days is expected to finally come to an end on Wednesday as drier conditions get set to move into the state. Some showers will persist, but Wednesday won’t bring nearly as much rain as we’ve had in previous days. A tenth to a quarter inch is expected in most of New Jersey though it will still be gray and gloomy.
A LOT more Jersey Mike’s coming to NJ — Here’s where
They made nearly a billion dollars in revenue last year. They’ve been around since 1956 (kind of). They have almost 2,000 locations including two in Canada and one in Guadalajara, Mexico. They’re Jersey Mike’s. And the sub shop is about to increase its footprint in New Jersey by more...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 35