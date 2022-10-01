Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah Villanueva
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
iheart.com
Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
A Nightmare at the Museum (A 21+Event)
Join The Boston Children’s Museum on October 28th at 7pm for a hauntingly good time at Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum!. Be creative, scary, or totally kooky and you might win our costume contest and bring home an amazing prize. Costumes must allow for verification of...
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors
It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Home of the Week: 180-Year-Old Greek Revival Colonial in Framingham Priced at $1,049,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom multiple family home in Framingham,. The 200 Pleasant Street property is priced at $1.049 million. Built in 1842, the Greek Revival colonial is a multi-family home. The property 4,512 square feet of living space, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watertown News
Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
A single family home, a duplex and three condos were sold this week. 35 Elton Ave., 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2,598 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $796,000. 104 Coolidge Hill #8, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,818 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $802,500. 71-73 Burnham St., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,150 sq....
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
NECN
Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
NECN
Worker Injured in Fall From JFK Library in Boston, Police Say: UPDATE EXPECTED
A news conference on the worker's fall is expected shortly. Watch in this story. A worker was injured in a fall from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson said. Police didn't provide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
2022 Halloween trick-or-treating dates, times in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wondering when to take your child out trick-or-treating? Below is a working list of communities with set trick-or-treat times in New Hampshire. This list will be updated. This list will be updated as more towns notify us of their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your town is...
TODAY.com
Nearly 2,500-pound pumpkin wins Massachusetts fair, sets new record
The Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts has crowned a new winner for its annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. On Friday, Sept. 30, Jamie Graham — a 37-year-old Tyngsboro man — showed friends and family what a little hard work can do when he brought a 2,480-pound pumpkin to the fair and won the entire contest. Graham's kids dubbed the gigantic gourd Bear Swipe because their dad has had a few problems with black bears clawing at his pumpkins in the past.
Children struck by car in Peabody recovering after nurse mom performed life support protocols
Charges against the driver "will be upgraded," according to Peabody police. Two children who were struck by an SUV Friday afternoon while crossing a street with their mother in Peabody have been confirmed to be recovering from their injuries at home, and the driver is being charged. Laura Andree said...
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick
BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
NECN
‘They Have Experienced Trauma': Calls for Change After Latest Violence at Burke School
After a student was shot outside a Boston high school there are questions about what should be done to prevent further violence and how to help families affected. This happened outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The teenage student was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect, also believed to be a student, was identified and taken into custody.
nbcboston.com
ER Nurse Mother Treated 2 Daughters After Peabody Pedestrian Crash
Two young girls are recovering at home days after they were hit by a SUV as they crossed a street with their mother nearby in Peabody, Massachusetts. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Lynn Street, authorities said. "I remember screaming at her, 'What the hell are you doing?' and I...
Comments / 0