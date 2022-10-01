ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

A Nightmare at the Museum (A 21+Event)

Join The Boston Children’s Museum on October 28th at 7pm for a hauntingly good time at Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum!. Be creative, scary, or totally kooky and you might win our costume contest and bring home an amazing prize. Costumes must allow for verification of...
NECN

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Watertown News

Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A single family home, a duplex and three condos were sold this week. 35 Elton Ave., 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2,598 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $796,000. 104 Coolidge Hill #8, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,818 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $802,500. 71-73 Burnham St., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,150 sq....
NECN

Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
WMUR.com

2022 Halloween trick-or-treating dates, times in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wondering when to take your child out trick-or-treating? Below is a working list of communities with set trick-or-treat times in New Hampshire. This list will be updated. This list will be updated as more towns notify us of their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your town is...
TODAY.com

Nearly 2,500-pound pumpkin wins Massachusetts fair, sets new record

The Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts has crowned a new winner for its annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. On Friday, Sept. 30, Jamie Graham — a 37-year-old Tyngsboro man — showed friends and family what a little hard work can do when he brought a 2,480-pound pumpkin to the fair and won the entire contest. Graham's kids dubbed the gigantic gourd Bear Swipe because their dad has had a few problems with black bears clawing at his pumpkins in the past.
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
whdh.com

Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
NECN

‘They Have Experienced Trauma': Calls for Change After Latest Violence at Burke School

After a student was shot outside a Boston high school there are questions about what should be done to prevent further violence and how to help families affected. This happened outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The teenage student was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect, also believed to be a student, was identified and taken into custody.
nbcboston.com

ER Nurse Mother Treated 2 Daughters After Peabody Pedestrian Crash

Two young girls are recovering at home days after they were hit by a SUV as they crossed a street with their mother nearby in Peabody, Massachusetts. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Lynn Street, authorities said. "I remember screaming at her, 'What the hell are you doing?' and I...
