Fred Paul DePucci: Passionate Car Enthusiast, Excellent Water Skier, Veteran
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Fred Paul DePucci passed away on June 28, 2022 at the age of...
‘Barbershop Music is Back!’: Humboldt Harmonaires
This is a press release from the Humboldt Harmonaires:. The Humboldt Harmonaires will present their first Beer and Peanuts shows since the pandemic. The group will welcome back fans of barbershop music on Friday, Oct. 14 at Azalea Hall in McKinleyville and on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Monday Club in Fortuna. Barbershop tradition sets the event time at 6:59 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
‘Humboldt Intl’ Film Fest Film Night’ is This Thursday
This is a press release from the Humboldt Intl’ Film Fest:. FILM 260 presents HIFF Film Night, Oct 6th, with the theme ‘Fright Night’! The class is excited to be presenting creepy films from the HIFF archive with a free screening at the Van Duzer Theatre. Thursday...
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
Arcata Would Like to Remind Property Owners to Keep Sidewalks Clear
The City of Arcata would like to remind homeowners and landlords that it is the responsibility of the property owner to remove weeds, refuse and rubbish from sidewalks, right of ways or alleys abutting or adjoining such property. Removal of these items are to prevent endangerment or injury for persons traveling on such areas, and help extend the life of our streets.
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
Tribes Gather With Government Agencies in a Full Summit to Address the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
It was a full house at the first Northern California Tribal Policy Summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People hosted by the Yurok Tribe – California’s largest Native American tribe. The event brought together federal, state, and local representatives to discuss policy about how to effectively address human trafficking and interjurisdictional criminal justice issues in order to attempt to address the #MMIW problem, specifically in California.
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
Environmental Groups Encourages Residents to Contact BOS About PG&E’s Planned Herbicide Use
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Gary Wayne Wilcox: A Devoted Family Man with Charisma and a Selfless Heart
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Gary passed away peacefully at home in Whitethorn on September 23, 2022. He...
James Washington Hosting ‘Monster Dash’ to Benefit AHS Student Athletes October 30th
This is a press release from Coast Central Credit Union:. James is hosting his first-ever Monster Dash! This is a major effort in securing much-needed bleachers and equipment for AHS student athletes. 100% of your $20 reg fee will go directly to the effort and will be matched by a generous Humboldt State alum.
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
Supervisor Bohn, Commissioner Bongio ‘Displayed Out and Out Cronyism’: Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Humboldt County ‘Bomb Squad’ Responding to Willow Creek Chevron After Suspicious Device Found
A little before 9 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center learned that a suspicious device was found at the Willow Creek Chevron station, according to residents of the area. Basho Watson Parks, a local, told us his partner, Audrey Henschell, and their child saw that law enforcement...
Prayer and Politics Converge at Anti-Abortion Rally in Eureka Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, a group of about two dozen people gathered in front of Eureka’s Bayshore Mall for the annual silent rally against abortion – a prayer lineup asking for the end to abortion across the nation. The prayer chain opposing abortion took place in 653 various cities and towns from coast to coast, according to the event website. Traffic passed on the busy highway in front of the string of demonstrators offering a steady flow of honks of various tempo and fervor, and several passing shouts of disapproval with the occasional middle finger.
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
Grant Funding Allows EPD to Increase Patrols and Add Additional Traffic Safety Programs
The Eureka Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Eureka Police Department, Chief of Police, Todd...
Report of Fuel Leaking from Every Pump at Chevron is Not as Reported
Around 1:20 p.m. an all-call went out across the scanner for a “life safety” hazmat leak at the Chevron station in McKinleyville. The reporting party stated that fuel was leaking from every pump at the station on Central Avenue. Emergency personnel responded to the scene that was dubbed...
Fortuna Chamber of Commerce Hosting City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday
This is a press release from the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce:. The Fortuna Chamber is hosting a Fortuna City Council Candidate Forum [on Wednesday, October 5th] featuring incumbent Mike Johnson and candidates Kyle Conley, Christina Mobley, Arlene Spiers, and Henry Wotherspoon. The panel discussion will be moderated by North Coast...
