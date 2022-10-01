Read full article on original website
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Digital Trends
These 80+ apps could be running adware on your iPhone or Android device
Cybersecurity company Human has uncovered another adware campaign engaging in ad fraud that is targeting iOS and Android devices. In the simplest terms, ad fraud allows a bad actor to either visibly spam an app with ads, or to manipulate the code in such a way that the ads are invisible to the user while the bad actor extracts advertising money from a marketer.
Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service
Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
Digital Trends
How to watch Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
Google is once again ushering in the fall tech season this year with another “Made by Google” hardware event to show off the next-generation Pixel 7 lineup, reveal its long-awaited Pixel Watch, and possibly even offer up another surprise or two. Google typically holds two events each year:...
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Consumer Reports.org
I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.
A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Frequently Visited Sites on iPhone?
The Frequently Visited section is a relatively useful feature to access your go-to website. However, at times it may not seem too appropriate, as everybody that opens your browser can see the sites. You can either remove some of the websites for the reason of privacy or remove the whole...
TechCrunch
Reddit acqui-hires team from ML content moderation startup Oterlu
The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal Safety team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the agreement will help accelerate the scale of Reddit’s automated safety capabilities. “The Oterlu team brings expertise in building algorithms...
TechCrunch
Founded by Google’s former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe
The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free “basic” tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets further afield in search of growth.
TechCrunch
Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
Android Headlines
Why Do People Prefer Android Over iOS?
Most people have experience using both iOS and Android devices. While there are many factors to consider, such as the color and design, some people are more drawn to a certain operating system than others. Some prefer Android, while others swear by iOS. Here’s why most people prefer using an...
Google Chrome's big extension update could break ad blockers — what we know
Google has detailed how its Manifest V3 extension platform will roll out starting in January 2023 — and it could be bad news for ad blockers.
TechCrunch
Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal
The original €203 million (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3 million, earlier this year — due to an error in the competition watchdog’s calculations. But today the regional administrative court of the Lazio region cancelled the fine altogether (via Reuters). The competition watchdog, the...
itechpost.com
Google Assistant Driving Mode is No Longer Integrated with Maps
Assistant Driving lost its integration of Google Maps, and will no longer replace Android Auto as well. According to 9to5 Google, Driving Mode will no longer serve as Android Auto's alternative and will instead be a shortcut to Google Maps with larger media controls. What Is Android Auto. Android Auto...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge
Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of...
The Verge
Someone is tricking Chinese YouTube users with a spyware version of the Tor Browser
Researchers at Kaspersky have found malware hidden in a modified version of the anonymity-preserving Tor Browser, distributed in a way that specifically targets users in China. According to details published in a blog post on Tuesday, the malware campaign reaches unsuspecting users through a Chinese-language YouTube video about staying anonymous...
Gizmodo
The Google Home App Is Getting a Necessary Revamp
Google has decided this is the week it’s overloading us with new stuff. Mere days before another major event where it will announce the Pixel 7 smartphone and Pixel Watch for Android users, the company announced a heap of updates to its smart home ecosystem. The Google Home app...
TechCrunch
Twitter’s edit button is rolling out to Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand
Twitter Blue subscribers in these countries can now edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting. But users can only edit their tweets five times within this 30-minute time period. It’s possible that Twitter introduced these limits to stop people from abusing the feature by changing content drastically, while still giving users enough time to correct typos or add hashtags.
