ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Arthur Gnahoua’s sending off was really harsh – Morecambe boss Derek Adams

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwwIw_0iIEgzoq00

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was left fuming with the officials after the sending off of Arthur Gnahoua proved the turning point in a 3-1 defeat at Accrington.

Gnahoua was sent off on the stroke of half-time for clashing with Mitch Clark in the air and was shown a red card that Adams felt was undeserved.

He said: “The sending off turned the game and was really harsh. The linesman said it was an excessive challenge but it certainly wasn’t.

“The reaction of the Accrington players didn’t help and I think they had a big part in the decision to send Arthur off.

“Even when we were a man down I thought we were always in the game and at 1-1 I thought we could have got the win, but then they got a soft free-kick which they scored their second goal from and that turned things again.”

Accrington boss John Coleman saw the red card differently, saying: “I don’t think he can have too many complaints. If he goes for the man and not the ball you are always opening yourself to a red card.

“I don’t think the sending off changed the game too much though as they were always looking to sit back and hit us on the break but it did give us the extra man to get down the sides and we took advantage of that and I thought the lads showed great spirit.”

All four goals came in the second half with Stanley taking advantage of the extra man when Liam Coyle latched on to Clark’s pass to slot the ball past Connor Ripley just before the hour.

The Shrimps levelled on 77 minutes with a bizarre own goal from Ryan Astley who somehow turned a long Ripley clearance past his own goalkeeper.

The home side bounced back and took the lead again nine minutes from time when Ethan Hamilton struck a free-kick past Ripley.

And Tommy Leigh completed the scoring five minutes from time with a far-post finish from Jack Nolan’s cross as Stanley clinched a third successive win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

We should have scored more – Swindon boss Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey said his only complaint about his Swindon side was that they did not score more goals in their 1-0 win against Newport. Town dominated the game and though they had only Luke Jephcott’s goal to show for it, it was enough to bounce back from defeat to Northampton on Saturday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Connor Ripley
Person
Liam Coyle
Person
Ethan Hamilton
Person
Tommy Leigh
Person
Arthur Gnahoua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Card#Shrimps
newschain

Steven Davis says Rangers’ Champions League return has been steep learning curve

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis admits their return to the Champions League has been a steep learning curve but they are determined to take something from the experience. The 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield was their third in succession since returning to Europe’s elite for the first time in 12 years and they are halfway to an unwanted record of being one of the competition’s worst teams.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dangers persist in wake of Hurricane Ian

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas in the US, some dangers persist – and have even worsened in some places. The storm continues to cause problems, dousing Virginia with rain on Sunday and prompting warnings of potentially severe flooding along its coast.
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area. The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

A teacher who was in charge of a school trip to France where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized has told a court he thought the platform was a safety feature. Steven Layne was quizzed on Tuesday about the death of Jessica Lawson, in the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle, and said there was not “any sort of distress” from students or the lifeguard during the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy