ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Police investigating death at Natchez hotel

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

One dead, another injured in wake of Jefferson County shooting

FAYETTE — A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
FAYETTE, MS
WLBT

Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
FAYETTE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
dillontribune.com

Mississippi man sentenced for assault on a minor

A Natchez, Mississippi man last week received a three-year sentence for assaulting a stepchild in Fifth Judicial District Court. John D. Hutton, Jr., 42, will receive 287 days credited toward the Department of Corrections sentence, and must pay court fees and abide by parole conditions if released. Hutton previously pleaded...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Drive By Shooting#Light Pole#Natchez Police#Oak And Maple Streets#Merit Health Natchez
WDAM-TV

Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
LAUREL, MS
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Jonesville man arrested for inappropriate social media use to contact minors

JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of an arrest warrant operation on September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a non-compliant convicted sex offender. It was found after the subject was arrested that he had possibly engaged in lewd conversations on social media with a 13-year-old minor.   Forensic analysis of […]
JONESVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed when...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count. Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

County agrees to buy badly needed gear for volunteer firefighters

NATCHEZ — It took an impassioned plea by an Adams County volunteer firefighter to convince the Adams County Board of Supervisors to purchase gear to outfit about 10 of them. Billie Haley-Humphreys, who is an assistant chief of the Liberty Road Fire District and is the administrative assistant for the Adams County Fire Service, held up a hand-me-down jacket showing much wear and a rip in the back as an example of the poor equipment Adams County’s volunteer firefighters are forced to use now.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Watch: Duncan Park Invitational Gallery

NATCHEZ — Runners from Natchez, Jefferson County, West Lincoln, Loyd Star and Cathedral ran at the Duncan Park Invitational yesterday. Check out this gallery of runners from the Miss-Lou and Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy