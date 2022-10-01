The first of three new retailers coming to the Emporia Pavilions will open it’s doors to the public this weekend. A grand opening is planned for Ross Dress for Less Saturday at 9 am at 2724 West 24th Ave. Ross, Shoe Show and Marshalls were all announced as the second wave of retailers coming to the Pavilions after Hobby Lobby opened it’s doors back in 2017.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO