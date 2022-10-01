Read full article on original website
KVOE
Hetlinger Field Day makes long awaited return Tuesday
From disc golf to bike riding and some water activities, the 2022 Hetlinger Field Day had it all Tuesday afternoon. After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the event made its return, a bit later than planned, however, a slight delay did not dampen the spirits of Hetlinger clients, workers and local volunteers. Once again the field day was co-organized by Team Schnak Strong and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE
KVOE hosts first 2022 Match Day preview Monday
The 2022 Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day is a little more than a month away and Monday, the local community received its first introduction to a few of the organization’s involved this year. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, ECF Director Becky Nurnberg joined the program alongside five of...
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners convening for weekly action meeting Thursday morning
Lyon County Commissioners may approve a recent request from a pair of local business owners during their regular action meeting Thursday morning. During the “other business” portion of the meeting, commissioners could approve a lease for parking near the LCAT bus facility in downtown Emporia. The request was submitted on Sept. 8 by Jarom and Melanie Smith, owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission meeting set for noon Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will hold their regular combination action and study meeting Wednesday afternoon. Items on the action agenda will include a resolution to establish a public hearing date on the potential establishment of a Community Improvement District for the Emporia Land Development, LLC, Pavilions II project. Commissioners may also approve adding 525 Merchant Street to the city’s property surplus.
Free airshow in Topeka Saturday
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Foundation for Aeronautical Education is hosting a free airshow this weekend. Greg Inkmann stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it. The show will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 599 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. It’s free, but food is available for $5 for […]
One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
Topeka family holds fundraiser raising awareness of domestic violence
TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is domestic violence awareness month. On Saturday, a local family held a fundraiser in honor of a loved one, who died because of domestic violence. “One person, every 10 days is killed by domestic violence,” Lynette Grandstaff said, “My daughter being one of them. This is completely preventable.” 20 year old […]
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 10-04-22
Newsmaker: Committee member Vicki Brooks previews the Senior Life Fair October 12th. Newsmaker 2: A preview of the Emporia Middle School Walk-a-Thon. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Emporia High – Keaton Tuttle. Burlingame – Jeff Slater.
KVOE
Michelin Emporia grand opening coming Wednesday
Local leadership and members of the Michelin North America Family will be holding a special ceremony Wednesday morning. A ribbon-cutting is taking place to celebrate the Michelin Emporia grand opening. The event will be recognizing the integration of Emporia’s Camso facility into the Michelin North America network. The ribbon...
Emporia gazette.com
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday
For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE
Ross Dress for Less grand opening coming Saturday
The first of three new retailers coming to the Emporia Pavilions will open it’s doors to the public this weekend. A grand opening is planned for Ross Dress for Less Saturday at 9 am at 2724 West 24th Ave. Ross, Shoe Show and Marshalls were all announced as the second wave of retailers coming to the Pavilions after Hobby Lobby opened it’s doors back in 2017.
KVOE
Area tornado stats below normal
This hasn’t been the most active year for tornadoes. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt represents the Topeka forecast office. He says the coverage area, which includes Lyon and most surrounding counties, had 18 tornadoes earlier this year. It’s low compared to the yearly average, but it is up from the recent past.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
1350kman.com
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
WIBW
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
KVOE
Retired ESU Professor and Distinguished Alumni Leo Pauls passes away
Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls who passed away last week. Pauls, 82, passed Wednesday in his home. Pauls, a native of Hutchinson, enjoyed a 45-year-career as a professor and teacher, including 35 years at ESU before his retirement in 2007. Pauls was also named an ESU Distinguished Alumni in 2018.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
