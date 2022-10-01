Read full article on original website
Letter: A more humane solution for wild horses
After reading Ted Williams’ column on wild horses and how they decimate the landscape, it’s pretty obvious he’s advocating for, in his words, “effective feral-horse management.” A nice euphemism but I think we all know what that means. Rather than sending these majestic creatures off to the glue factory, I think a more humane solution would be to trick them into boarding a plane to Martha’s Vineyard.
