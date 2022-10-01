Anytime you tell someone where you are from, an immediate impression is formed. People always want to know who they are speaking to on a basic level, and part of that discovery is learning where someone comes from. His roots. Her beginnings. When someone says, “I’m from the South,” I start to think of accents and mannerisms. I can’t help it. The first time I went to New Orleans, I listened and watched, and learned that my...

SOCIETY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO