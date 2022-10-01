Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Prosecutors Add Charges Against Rancho Penasquitos Murder Suspect
The man facing murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Connie Dadkhah now faces three new charges. Last Friday, San Diego County’s District Attorney charged Parrish Chambers Jr. with two counts of battery and one count of false imprisonment. NBC 7 Investigates has been following the case since officers...
Human remains found at scene of small aircraft crash near Jamul
An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed in east San Diego County and claimed a person's life Tuesday afternoon.
Woman killed in Clairemont crash identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman who was killed in a crash on a State Route 52 onramp Monday has been identified.
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
US Coast Guard: 73-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off San Diego
An elderly woman was medically evacuated from a Saphhire Princess cruise ship near San Diego after potentially experiencing appendicitis Sunday morning.
SDPD to enforce homeless tent breakdown during daylight hours
Homeless advocates are at odds with an old San Diego Police tactic addressing the homeless that is now making a comeback.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
Husband, wife identified in fatal South Bay car crash
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
NBC San Diego
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed Following Crash With MTS Bus: CVPD
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after he crashed into an MTS bus in Chula Vista, according to police. The crash was reported at 10:25 p.m. after several witnesses reported seeing the crash near Third and Orange Avenues. There, police officers found a man unresponsive and later declared him dead at the scene.
Two plead guilty to murder, attempted murder in 2018 South Bay crime spree
A man and woman pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges this week stemming from a 2018 South Bay crime spree that left one man dead and a woman paralyzed.
NBC San Diego
1 Killed in Plane Crash in East San Diego County Near Jamul
A pilot was killed in a plane crash in the East San Diego County mountains close to Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The plane hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. and the wreckage was found about an hour later in a remote area, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
San Diego woman killed in failed stop collision identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle collision on Monday.
NBC San Diego
Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought
San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
NBC San Diego
‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash
A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
Former San Diego couple's home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
They estimate more than four feet of water got inside the home. All of their furniture was damaged beyond repair and their clothes were soiled.
4 in custody after abandoned boat found near Ocean Beach
Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver died Monday morning after another car drove over a highway divider within the intersection and crashed into her vehicle, authorities said.
Feds seize narcotics worth more than $4.1M in San Diego busts
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted nine separate narcotics smuggling attempts during the seven-day period ending Sept. 24. According to the agency, the estimated street value of the seizures totaled more than $4.1 million and included the following:. 105...
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
