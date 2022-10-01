ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed Following Crash With MTS Bus: CVPD

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after he crashed into an MTS bus in Chula Vista, according to police. The crash was reported at 10:25 p.m. after several witnesses reported seeing the crash near Third and Orange Avenues. There, police officers found a man unresponsive and later declared him dead at the scene.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Killed in Plane Crash in East San Diego County Near Jamul

A pilot was killed in a plane crash in the East San Diego County mountains close to Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The plane hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. and the wreckage was found about an hour later in a remote area, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash

A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
VISTA, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

