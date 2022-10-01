Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH
A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
kwhi.com
SIX CANDIDATES ON BALLOT FOR WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER BOARD
Washington County Chamber of Commerce members have begun receiving ballots to elect new directors to the Chamber Board of Directors. Six candidates have been nominated to fill six seats on the board for a three-year term ending December 2025. This year’s nominees are Justin Michael Colley, Regional Sales Manager at...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM HOLDS BRIEF PUBLIC MEETING
The Brenham City Council held a brief public meeting Monday morning to pass a resolution dealing with the Aviation Fuel Supply at the Brenham Airport. Both Jet-A and Av Gas storage tanks have been installed at the airport, and in anticipation of the fuel system being operational next month, city staff is looking for a fuel supplier. Stephanie Doland, Development Services Director for the city, explained that the resolution will allow city staff to meet with the potential providers to work out the details of their bid. Providers are expected to provide not only the fuel, but supply two refueler trucks, training, and Liability Insurance.
kwhi.com
NO INJURIES AFTER HARD LANDING AT NAVASOTA AIRPORT
No injuries were reported Tuesday evening after a plane landed off the runway at the Navasota Airport. According to the Navasota Examiner, the aircraft was attempting to land at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. when it experienced a ground loop, causing it to land off the runway. Flight records...
kwhi.com
STITCH NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Stitch is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Stitch is a 6-7 month old with a Labrador mix mother and an unidentified father, but the longer nose and tan accents on his body hint at maybe some Doberman in his bloodline. Brenham Animal...
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING
Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
kwhi.com
14TH ANNUAL SHANE HANCHEY INVITATIONAL THIS SUNDAY IN GIDDINGS
The Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Giddings will host some of the best calf ropers around this weekend. Cinch Jeans and Shirts will present the 14th Annual Shane Hanchey Invitational on Sunday. The event is named for Shane Hanchey, who is a 13 time qualifier and a two...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL GETS BACK ON TRACK WITH WIN OVER MAGNOLIA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team got back on track with a three set sweep over Magnolia last (Thursday) night. Brenham won the three sets 25-19, 28-26, and 27-25. The Cubettes improve to 26-12 on the season, and 7-1 in district, while Magnolia dropped to 19-10 on the season and 4-4 in district.
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
kwhi.com
NAVARRO SPOILS BLINN HOMECOMING 39-27
The 13th-ranked Blinn College football team fell victim to a slow start and never recovered in a tough 39-27 Southwest Junior College Football Conference loss to No. 12 Navarro College on Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2 SWJCFC) fell behind 20-0 with 4:27 remaining in...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL TO START SECOND HALF OF DISTRICT PLAY
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins the second half of district play later tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Magnolia. The Cubettes are trying to bounce back after Friday's loss to College Station spoiled their bid to go unbeaten in the first half of district. Brenham is 25-12 overall and 6-1 in district. Magnolia is 19-9 overall and 4-3 in district. First serve is scheduled for 6pm.
