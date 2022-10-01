ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

95.9 WCYY

The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
FREEPORT, ME
102.9 WBLM

Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’

A seriously cute baby turtle decided to make an appearance at a road work site recently. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives the turtle a new chance. How easily the little guy could have just been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming

The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This is Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised to See Maine on

It seems like ever since the pandemic forced people to spend time outdoors and see the flaws of city-living, people have “discovered” our Vacationland here in Maine. Our state has been hitting lists in major publications for having iconic national parks, the best foodie scenes, and has even landed itself on the list for best places to live.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
FRYEBURG, ME
NECN

Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought

ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
ROQUE BLUFFS, ME
102.9 WBLM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

