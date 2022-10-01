Read full article on original website
Related
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
A seriously cute baby turtle decided to make an appearance at a road work site recently. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives the turtle a new chance. How easily the little guy could have just been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming
The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
This is Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised to See Maine on
It seems like ever since the pandemic forced people to spend time outdoors and see the flaws of city-living, people have “discovered” our Vacationland here in Maine. Our state has been hitting lists in major publications for having iconic national parks, the best foodie scenes, and has even landed itself on the list for best places to live.
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin
The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Spots To Get Yummy Onion Rings in Central Maine & Beyond
When I was younger, I didn't like onion rings, even before I tried them because I didn't like onion. Then I finally tried them and was addicted. You can pretty much fry anything these days, but onion rings are a traditional favorite, in Maine. We have so many yummy places...
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
NECN
Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Have You Ever Charged To Let People Park on Your Lawn For a Maine Fair?
People who own homes near fair and festival grounds are sitting on opportunities to make some cash. If you've ever been to the Fryeburg Fair, you've likely seen many people standing on the side of Main Street waving flags and posting signs that read "Parking." I've always had questions about this sort of business.
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
An Incredible Sculpture Made from 600 Pounds of Butter Was in Massachusetts
The Big E, headlined as America's premier exposition and world's only multi-state fair, recently closed out its 2022 season in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Starting all the way back in the early 1900s, according to massmoments.com, the event has been a staple event for people in New England. Wildly enough, this...
‘MasterChef Junior’ Judge Daphne Oz Makes Trip to Maine With Her Family
Maine certainly lives up to hits "Vacationland" nickname, and it's no surprise that celebrities love to enjoy all the state has to offer. This year there's been a number of celebrities like "The Office" star Steve Carell, "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams, and "Jurassic World" actor B.D. Wong who've made their way to the Pine Tree State.
Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought
ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0