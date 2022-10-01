ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
GLENWOOD, IL
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth and Old Town Girls Battle to 0-0 Draw

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Soccer Team and the Old Town Coyotes battled to a 0-0 draw on Monday night, October 3rd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. It was the 2nd consecutive scoreless draw for Ellsworth. Old Town is now 7-1-1 and will play host to Presque Isle on Saturday,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine High Schoolers Playing Collegiate Football in Maine

Ever wonder how many former Maine high school football players are currently playing collegiate football in Maine? Here's the list. Isaac Ofielu - Redshirt Freshman - Thornton Academy. David Gross - Sophomore - Bucksport. Thomas Horton - Freshman - Bonny Eagle. Jack Webb - Senior - Thornton Academy. Jack Boutaugh...
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys Shutout Presque Isle in Bar Harbor Tuesday 6-0

The MDI Boys Soccer Team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Bar Harbor, at Alumni Field on Tuesday, October 4th. Brandon Marsh scored with 32:43 left in the first half to give MDI the 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh scored his 2nd goal of the night 21 seconds later. Corin Baker scored with 26:09 remaining in the first half. Cole Watson scored with 17:35 remaining in the first half. to make it 4-0.
BAR HARBOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy