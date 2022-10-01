Read full article on original website
Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster
GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
Ellsworth and Old Town Girls Battle to 0-0 Draw
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Soccer Team and the Old Town Coyotes battled to a 0-0 draw on Monday night, October 3rd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. It was the 2nd consecutive scoreless draw for Ellsworth. Old Town is now 7-1-1 and will play host to Presque Isle on Saturday,...
Maine High Schoolers Playing Collegiate Football in Maine
Ever wonder how many former Maine high school football players are currently playing collegiate football in Maine? Here's the list. Isaac Ofielu - Redshirt Freshman - Thornton Academy. David Gross - Sophomore - Bucksport. Thomas Horton - Freshman - Bonny Eagle. Jack Webb - Senior - Thornton Academy. Jack Boutaugh...
Springfield organization holds ‘Ballers Ball’ to raise money for young athletes
The Springfield Ballers held their second annual Ballers Ball on Saturday to raise money so they can continue to provide affordable opportunities for youth athletes in the Greater Springfield Area. The Ballers provide programming to help mold well rounded athletes on and off the court.
Brewer Girls 7-Game Win Streak Snapped – Fall to Mt. Blue 1-0
The Brewer Girls 7-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, October 4th when they fell to unbeaten Mt. Blue 1-0 in Farmington. Mt. Blue's lone goal was scored off of a corner kick a minute into the game. Brewer is now 7-2. They will host Skowhegan on Thursday, October 6th...
MDI Boys Shutout Presque Isle in Bar Harbor Tuesday 6-0
The MDI Boys Soccer Team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Bar Harbor, at Alumni Field on Tuesday, October 4th. Brandon Marsh scored with 32:43 left in the first half to give MDI the 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh scored his 2nd goal of the night 21 seconds later. Corin Baker scored with 26:09 remaining in the first half. Cole Watson scored with 17:35 remaining in the first half. to make it 4-0.
