KRQE News 13
Well-known shipping container food hall planned for Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A dirt lot near Unser and Westside in Rio Rancho won’t be vacant for much longer. The space will be transformed into a large food and drink hall. “It’s just going to be a really fun building. As you can see from the location, our views from the patios are going to be phenomenal,” developer Roy Solomon said.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta: Another day, another (weather) delay
It’s getting to be a familiar routine – the eight America’s Challenge teams, along with officials, crew, and weather guys, file into the briefing room, meteorologist Randy Lefevre shows his weather slides (with lots of green indicating rain in the middle where New Mexico is), and event director Sam Parks announces another postponement in hopes of better weather.
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
rrobserver.com
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
Frank Anger of Mississippi tinkers with his hot air balloon basket on Monday during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is expected to be cool this week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Coronado Elementary shelter in place lifted after reports of suspicious person
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School, near 4th St. and Iron Ave, has lifted the shelter in place. According to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools, the shelter in place was due to a suspicious person near the school. Then a tweet at 9:37 a.m. from Albuquerque Public Schools, stated that the Coronado shelter in […]
KOAT 7
300 drones create aerial light show at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dawn Patrol is normally the first event each morning of the nine-day Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New this year, a drone light show welcomed spectators to kick off the 50th anniversary. Balloon Fiesta organizers went all out to celebrate the golden anniversary of the largest hot...
KRQE Newsfeed: Emergency firewood, Safe outdoor spaces vote, Rain continues, UNM crime stats, World Record attempt
Monday’s Top Stories FBI called to Albuquerque Sunport New Mexico State University holding LGBT+ events throughout October 2022 American Indian Arts Festival featured at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Books set in New Mexico Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program […]
Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves. It also comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Sawing, drilling, and fixing wasn’t part of Tuesday’s plan, for owner of Mike’s Mighty Meats, Michael Mondragon. “My buddy Phil…came out to help me out. We found […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
Los Lunas mother faces criminal charges for not returning school iPads
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is facing charges for not returning her children’s two iPads to their schools. They were issued to the family during the pandemic when schools were forced to close. “This is likely not a unique situation to Los Lunas schools, but districts across the state, but now that we […]
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
rrobserver.com
Cool day, perfect for Balloons
Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
KRQE News 13
Semi rollover closes I-40 westbound to I-25 southbound interchange ramp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 westbound to I-25 southbound interchange ramp is closed due to a semi-rollover crash. Heavy delays are expected, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. View KRQE’s traffic map for more road conditions.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
KOAT 7
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
Man arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and […]
KOAT 7
Many aren't aware there is a new COVID-19 booster; why is this the case?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to a study done by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 51% of adults haven't heard much about the new COVID-19 booster. “I think that many people have the impression that this problem is over,” KOAT health expert Dr. Barry Ramo said. Ramo points to comments...
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
