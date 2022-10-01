ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Is Standing Behind This Filmmaker Who's Trying to Give Marilyn Monroe a 'Redemption' Biopic

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
With the release of Netflix’s Blonde, Marilyn Monroe has been on everyone’s minds. People want to know her story, her true story behind what the media circulated. Once Blonde hit people’s streaming service, a controversy ensued, with many saying this movie is just as, if not more so, exploitative as the other Monroe biopics. And one TikToker found a commonality with the controversial Monroe biopics: they’re all directed by men.

Filmmaker and Founder of Somber Studios Jessica is calling out the poor representation of Monroe, uploading a TikTok with the caption, “I said what I said. Marilyn Monroe’s film won’t be made right unless it’s directed by a woman who can understand and sympathize with what she went through as well as be able to not look at her lustfully and see her as a proper human. #marilynmonroe #blonde #greenscreen.”

I said what I said. Marilyn Monroe’s film won’t be made right unless it’s directed by a woman who can understand and sympathize with what she went through as well as be able to not look at her lustfully and see her as a proper human. #marilynmonroe #blonde #greenscreen

In the video, we see her captioning it, “Why is every Marilyn Monroe movie done wrong?” The answer: “every Marilyn Monroe movie being directed by a man.” She also commented, saying, “I’m usually all for inclusivity but a man can’t sit here writing a woman’s personal experiences and be totally accurate. It’s fact.”

Because of this, she’s made a plan: create the first Monroe biopic made by a woman. In the next video, we see her dressed as Monroe in a glittering red gown and black curls, smirking as she introduces what she wants to create. “This world has never actually met Marilyn Monroe. It’s about time we do. I’m trying to get my biopic script produced and it won’t happen unless the world backs up Marilyn on this project. She deserves her redemption after years of defamation. It’s long overdue. #marilynmonroe #blonde.

This world has never actually met Marilyn Monroe. It’s about time we do. I’m trying to get my biopic script produced and it won’t happen unless the world backs up Marilyn on this project. She deserves her redemption after years of defamation. It’s long overdue. #marilynmonroe #blonde

In the video, she says, “Hi. I’m trying to make the first 100% accurate biopic of Marilyn Monroe and this is what I want to show…”

Then she breaks down what she’d want her biopic to be about: starting from an accurate depiction of Monroe going through the foster system, how she fell in love with film, how she got started in modeling and was made famous against her consent, and how she overcame that.

It’ll also talk about how she actually fought for her roles, equal pay , black artists like Ella Fitzgerald, and her battles with endometriosis , infertility, mental illness, and so much more. Safe to say, everyone wants to see this happen.

So many people on TikTok fled to the comments, saying, “Yess! We need an accurate Marilyn film! 💖” and “i just need to see her respected in a biopic at least once in my lifetime ):” Along with that, so many are running to sign the ever-growing petition.

