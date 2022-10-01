Read full article on original website
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
U of U celebrates new digital database honoring Utah’s Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah is celebrating a major step in helping to promote and preserve Black history in the state by launching a special database that’s named after a local community leader. The France Davis Utah Black Archive will allow people to gather...
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
Messages from the 192nd LDS Church General Conference
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday. One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I […]
Parent-sponsored dance organized for students turned away over dress code violations
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Parents of students who attend the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork are making preparations for a makeup dance after some students who attended the charter school's homecoming dance were not allowed entrance over dress code violations. Students held a protest on Sept. 26,...
New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:. First Black woman speaks at conference. Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to...
Dozens of Utah veterans take trip of a lifetime on Honor Flight
A group of Utah military veterans boarded a charter plane bound for Washington D.C. on an honor flight on Tuesday morning.
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
Sunday afternoon session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. This blog summarizes the key points from the Sunday afternoon session. Follow along with our blog updates below, or watch each session live...
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
Progress in 175 years: Discovering new stories of Utah’s pioneers
SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Richards with the Church News returns to KSL NewsRadio to celebrate lesser-known stories of Utah Pioneers; from the early Black pioneers who helped settle the Salt Lake Valley, to early female politicians leading the suffrage movement, and innovative individuals who helped put silicone slopes on the map.
President Nelson has announced 100 temples. What will happen during general conference this weekend?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its 192nd Semiannual General Conference this weekend. President Russell M. Nelson has announced new temples at every general conference.
Some say process wasn't transparent as SLC School District appoints interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District was announced Tuesday evening, some claim the process wasn't transparent. Dr. Martin Bates will serve on an interim basis while the district searches for a permanent replacement for Dr. Timothy Gadson who resigned amid controversy.
General conference special: Book of Mormon Videos: Behind the Scenes
SPRINGVILLE — A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the "Book of Mormon Videos" where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior's visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in the Book of Mormon.
POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West
In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
