Holland Police Log October 4-5, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Jackson trial of alleged Whitmer plotters set to begin
JACKSON, MI — Three more men will face a jury in Jackson County for their alleged roles in the 2020 kidnap plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Six men were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice, with eight others facing state charges. Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison, and Pete Musico are on trial starting today.
No Injuries as Kitchen Flames Spark House Fire in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported after a blaze at a home on Holland’s West Side yesterday. According to Department of Public Safety Fire Operations Captain Chris Tinney, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West 17th Street, between Van Raalte and Harrison avenues, shortly before 3:30 PM. They found heavy fire when they arrived, with smoke throughout the structure.
Pat Simerson
Pat Simerson, 85, of Holland, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Pat was born in Rossville, Illinois, on February 18, 1937, to Estal and Edna (Smith) Perkins. She married Roy Maxwell and they raised their five children together in the Flint area. Roy preceded her in death and Pat later married Larry E. Simerson. Pat and Larry managed three mobile home parks in Flint before retiring to Holland, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by three daughters: Marilyn Quigley, Debra Allison, and Sharon Stevens; and two grandsons: Justin Quigley in 1995, and Randy Stevens died in 2005 while serving his country in the Iraq War.
Raymond Gonzales
Raymond Gonzales, 74 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born April 18, 1948, in La Font, Missouri, he was the son of the late Solomon and Josefina (Vallejo) Gonzales. Raymond possessed wonderful qualities that allowed him to be friends with many people that crossed his path in life. He had a great knack for helping others in need and was known as a jokester who loved to laugh and make others laugh. He enjoyed magic tricks and loved dogs, especially his pup, J-Lo. Raymond was very kind to others and had a special bond with his brother, Frank. He loved his family and some of his friends even became like family. His strength and outlook while battling cancer were an inspiration to others and he is already missed greatly.
Barbara Ann Schut
Barbara Ann Schut, 83, of Holland, formerly of Canadian Lakes; mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-in-law, and aunt, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 30, 2022. Barb was married for 45 years to her husband, Norm Schut, who passed away in January 2007. Barb leaves behind...
Stella North
Stella Francine North, 75 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Born June 25, 1947, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Joel and Lois (Hill) Ledford and the wife of the late Bobby North. Stella was a truly amazing woman. She had such a heart for her Savior and His love and compassion poured out of her to touch every person she came in contact with. She loved her family and her greatest joy was spending time with them. She created a loving, nurturing home for her husband and children and later for her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and camping. Stella loved flowers and being out in God’s beautiful nature. Being around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought Stella great joy and many smiles. She found a church home within the Grand Rapids First Church in Wyoming, Michigan, and truly embraced being a member and enjoyed the special relationships formed within the church.
Alyda Boes
Alyda Boes, beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the age of 94. Alyda was born June 23, 1928, to Hendrick & Johanna Weller. On April 8, 1949, she married Merle Boes. They raised two daughters, Susan and Pat, and one son, Mike. Alyda...
David Suttle
David Suttle, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at SKLD Rehabilitation center in Zeeland MI. Born in Flint Michigan March 10, 1962. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: David Jr. and Sarah Suttle (Elizabeth, Lillie, and Sadie), Amanda (Jesse Kindig) Suttle, Madalyn, Sarah, and Lilly), Melissa Suttle, his siblings: Amy Barnes, Ruth Veit, Billy Suttle, and Billy Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
David Earl Hutchins
David Earl Hutchins, 78 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Born June 4, 1944, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Bale) Hutchins and the husband of Debra (Hapke) Hutchins. David and Debra were proud to be the first Hobo King and Queen at the City of Fennville Hobo Days Celebration 1988. As a career, David was a barber by trade. Being very patriotic, he served honorably for 21 years in the United States Navy achieving the rank of an E-7 Chief Petty Officer. Along the lines of serving others, he was also a volunteer Fire Fighter for over 20 years. His commitment to mankind was strong and he did his best to provide safety for those in need. David was a true family man and he and his wife of 36 years, Debra, loved raising their daughters together. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Dutcher #193 Lodge, a passionate golfer, and was known as a big prankster. His nickname was even “Trub,” so that may speak volumes for those close to him!
Mary Lou Assink
Mary Lou Assink, age 72 passed away at Rest Haven Care Center on September 30 following a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Mary was a lifelong resident in the Holland area and a member of Fellowship Church. She graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1968 and has been on the class reunion committee for many years.
Gordon Snip
Gordon Snip, age 65 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jan, and his children and grandchildren: Ryan and Lexi Snip (Kaden, Brennan, Graysen, and Madden), Eric Snip and Shannon Skiera, and Staci and Joe Van Surksum (Max, Olivia, and Paislee), his brother Mike and Missy Snip, his sister-in-law Margie Snip, his father-in-law Al and Lois Veurink, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sherri and Dave Balicki, Dennis and Marie Veurink, Doug and Sandy Veurink, Kathy and Craig Elenbaas, and Chris and Jeff Snedeker.
Brian W. Bruessow
Brian W. Bruessow, age 66, passed away on September 30, 2022. Brian was a great storyteller who had a fantastic sense of humor. He was an avid sports fan and had many friends who enjoyed spending time with him. He was loved by his family, and he will be dearly missed.
