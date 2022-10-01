David Earl Hutchins, 78 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Born June 4, 1944, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Bale) Hutchins and the husband of Debra (Hapke) Hutchins. David and Debra were proud to be the first Hobo King and Queen at the City of Fennville Hobo Days Celebration 1988. As a career, David was a barber by trade. Being very patriotic, he served honorably for 21 years in the United States Navy achieving the rank of an E-7 Chief Petty Officer. Along the lines of serving others, he was also a volunteer Fire Fighter for over 20 years. His commitment to mankind was strong and he did his best to provide safety for those in need. David was a true family man and he and his wife of 36 years, Debra, loved raising their daughters together. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Dutcher #193 Lodge, a passionate golfer, and was known as a big prankster. His nickname was even “Trub,” so that may speak volumes for those close to him!

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO